OSWEGO — Snapping a tie with a three-run sixth inning, Fulton beat Oswego I by a score of 8-5 Monday to close out an undefeated season in the Oswego County 18-and-under Baseball League.
Onlookers at the Fort Ontario baseball complex were treated to a tight contest between the league’s top two teams.
Tied 5-5 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Fulton put together the winning rally. Cuinn Burlingham reached on a leadoff walk. He stole second base and moved to third when the throw to second got away. Nick Moshier was hit by a pitch and then took second base on a wild pitch. With two runners in scoring position, Ian Bogardus drilled a clutch two-run single to center to give Fulton a 7-5 lead. He later scored the game’s final run on a wild pitch.
The game was called after six innings.
Because this was a makeup game not on the original schedule, Fulton was short a couple of players and borrowed two Oswego players in order to play the game.
The Fulton offense was led by Bogardus (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Kyle Familo (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Burlingham (single, double), Sam Cotton (double), Nick Moshier (single), and Brock Tetro (single).
Starting pitcher Bogardus worked four innings, allowing four runs and four hits. He struck out eight batters. Brock Tetro pitched 1.2 innings and struck out two, and Burlingham came on to record the final out of the sixth inning.
For Oswego I, Brett Harriott smacked two singles and Austin Carroll doubled. Also getting singles were Jack Warren (RBI), Cole Pratt (RBI), M.J. Lilly, and Matt Krul.
Cole Pratt started on the mound for Oswego I. He went four innings, allowing seven hits and registering eight strikeouts. Demetri Pappa pitched the final two frames.
Fulton took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Burlingham blooped a single to short left field and Moshier was hit by a pitch. After Bogardus walked, Familo singled to right to knock in two runs.
Two more runs in the second inning padded Fulton’s cushion to 4-0. After Pratt retired the first two batters, Cotton blasted a double that hit the center-field fence on a hop. Burlingham followed with a deep drive to right-center field for an RBI double. Burlingham scored when Moshier’s ground ball to second was misplayed.
Oswego I erupted for four runs in the third inning to tie the score. Lilly and Krul nailed base hits to left field to start the inning. Bogardus whiffed the next two batters, but then hit Will Adkins with a pitch. Warren ripped an RBI single through the middle. Pratt had an infield hit on a slow bouncer to the shortstop. The shortstop’s throw got past the first baseman, and two runs scored on the play. Next up was Waterbury, whose dribbler up the first-base line was bobbled by the catcher, bringing home the inning’s fourth run.
Fulton plated a run in the fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead. With two outs, Moshier walked and stole second base. Bogardus beat out a grounder to the left side of the infield for a hit, and the rushed throw to first base got away to allow the run.
Oswego I tied the game in the top of the sixth. Waterbury walked and stole second. He later scored on an error to make it 5-5.
That set the stage for Fulton’s game-winning rally in the bottom of the inning.
