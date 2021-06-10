AUBURN — The Fulton varsity baseball team dropped a 6-2 decision to host Auburn on Tuesday in the Section III Class A quarterfinals.
Third-seeded Auburn plated all six of its runs in the third inning. Sixth-seeded Fulton scored a run in the fifth inning and another in the sixth, but its comeback effort fell short.
Sam May had two hits for the Red Raiders. Nick Shaw and Sam Cotton each singled and drove in a run. Nick Moshier belted a double.
Cuinn Burlingham pitched the complete game for Fulton. He allowed eight hits and one walk while striking out four batters.
