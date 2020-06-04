FULTON — Camrin Galvin, Mark Tallents, and Madison Gilmore were presented with the Dan McGinnis Senior Athlete of the Year awards during the Fulton Athletic Boosters Senior Recognition Ceremony, held virtually on Tuesday.
The ceremony may be viewed on the district’s website at www.fultoncsd.org.
Galvin starred for the Red Raider football and wrestling teams during the 2019-2020 school year. He helped the Fulton wrestling team claim the Section III Division I championship. Galvin also captured the individual Section III Division I title in his weight class, and went on to place sixth at the state tourney.
Tallents was a key performer for Fulton’s soccer team, as well as the Class B championship swim team.
Gilmore was a standout for the girls soccer and basketball teams during the 2019-2020 school year, and also starred in softball during her high school career.
Athletic Director Chris Ells opened the ceremony by expressing disappointment that the spring sports athletes were not able to compete because of the New York on Pause coronavirus restrictions.
“We eagerly await our return to the arenas that provide us with so much energy, enthusiasm, friendship, and pride,” said Ells.
He mentioned some of the Raiders’ highlights of the 2019-2020 school year. Ells noted that the Fulton girls bowling team won its class tournament for the sixth time in the past nine seasons. The swim team rallied with only two events to go to capture its second-consecutive Section III Class B title.
The Raider wrestlers won the Section III Class A crown for the 31st year in a row and took the Division I title for the sixth-straight season.
The event’s guest speaker, longtime Fulton teacher and coach Mike Conners, knows something about winning championships. As an athlete, he was a two-time Section III wrestling champion and a New York State wrestling champion. He went on to achieve All-America honors three times wrestling for St. Lawrence University.
As a coach, he led the Raiders to 15 Section III wrestling titles and also coached the football team to the state finals.
Conners’ message centered on dealing with adversity, calling it “the ultimate lesson learned through athletics.”
“Athletics is not just about the destination, but mostly about the journey, a journey that will hopefully carry through into your adult life,” he said. “It’s about giving you the skills to succeed in society as a friend, a spouse, and most importantly as a parent.”
He said the student-athletes should cherish the great moments of their careers, but not dwell on them.
“Life is about looking forward to the future from the lessons learned in the past,” he said. “Although many opportunities and dreams were taken this spring by the coronavirus, we have the satisfaction of knowing that our journey still continues. The fields and arenas will be different, but the journey will be the same.”
Take what you have learned and applying it to the rest of your life, he said.
“Remember, life is just beginning for all of you. I hope that some of the lessons and values you have acquired will be pivotal in moments of need in the future,” Conners said. “Share your lessons with others and make this world a better place.”
Following is a list of the awards announced during the ceremony:
Dan McGinnis Senior Athlete Award: Camrin Galvin, Mark Tallents, Madison Gilmore
Dale Tombs Baseball Award: Anthony Carter
Barney Naioti Leadership Award: Brittney Baum, Sam Cary
Joe Castiglia Effort Award: Ashley Jackson, Jadon Lee
Gene Adams Most Improved Award: Alyssa Kurak, Seth Grimshaw
Sox Stuber Sportsmanship Award: Alicia Merritt, Hayden Sachel
Rick Luciano Memorial Football Scholarship: Patrick Galvin
Danielle Rae Kunzwiler Guistina Scholarship: Hayden Williamson
Brian Dodge Scholarship: Laura Hayden
Dominick Sciacca Scholarship: Lyle Beeman
Margaret Beckwith Scholarship: Madison Gilmore
Carl Barton Scholarship: Mark Tallents
Judy and Dave Trepasso Fan of the Year: Greg Hackett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.