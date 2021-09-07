OSWEGO — Dave Shullick Jr. won his fourth-consecutive Novelis Supermodified feature and his second Budweiser International Classic on Sunday at Oswego Speedway.
The Ohio resident started on the pole and took the checkered flag ahead of Otto Sitterly, who began the 200-lap event on the outside of the front row.
Completing the top five were Oswego’s Dave Danzer, Mexico’s Michael Barnes, and New Hampshire’s Russ Wood Sr.
Rounding out the top 10 were Joey Payne, Tim Snyder, Todd Stowell, Dan Connors Jr., and Camden Proud.
There were 28 cars in the feature field.
Pole-sitter Josh Sokolic won the 75-lap Bud Light SBS Classic. The Camillus driver placed ahead of Oswego’s A.J. Bernys and Cameron Rowe, Mexico’s Brad Haynes, and Maryland’s Bryan Haynes.
Mexico’s Mike Bond actually took the checkered flag, but was later disqualified. It would have been Bond’s ninth Bud Light Classic win and his sixth in a row.
Another pole starter, Lockport’s Bobby Holmes, was a winner on Classic Sunday. He captured the win in the 40-lap event for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Rounding out the top five were Eddie Witkum Jr., Chase Locke, Fulton’s Brian Sobus, and Jeffrey Battle.
Budweiser Classic Weekend Results
Dave London Memorial (Super Stocks, 75-laps): 1. Jimmy Steffenhagen (3), 2. Mikey Pollack (51), 3. Zach Willis (75), 4. Garrett Zacharias (71Z), 5. Lee Sharpsteen (8), 6. Bill Frisbie (2), 7. Johnny Bennett (X), 8. Frank Chapman Jr. (89), 9. Brian Hallett (36), 10. Barrett Schenk (51), 11. Charlie Sharpsteen (34), 12. Dylan Bancroft (29), 13. Billy Coyle (94), 14. Jason Duker Jr. (18), 15. Amber Van Orden (54), 16. Nate Peckham (90), 17. Jason Duke Sr. (13), 18. Eric Hadley (71), 19. Chris Riendeau (4), 20. Josh Hunter (7), 21. Mike Hyman (87), 22. Eric Brown (48), 23. Jacob Gustafson (5), 24. Cole Hicks (46), 25. Jim Yamelski (98), 26. Nick Robinson (15), 27. Griffin Miller (9), 28. Rob Fink (23), DQ: Evan Rygielski (27), Jake Wylie (44).
NYS Compact Championship (20 laps): 1. Jacob Gustafson (66), 2. Pete Doxey (38), 3. Brian Sprague (75), 4. Nick Robinson (15), 5. Corey Edelman (99X), 6. Trisha Connolly (2T), 7. Tucker Halliday (23T), 8. Joey Bevaqua (41), 9. Mike Bradshaw (02), 10. Jesse Bear (187), 11. Zak Petrie (7), 12. Ryan Maher (11), 13. Mackenzie Adams (68), 14. Greg Moldt (51), 15. Colton Ingerick (2jr), 16. Nick Schaeffer (3), 17. Russell Bulger Sr. (87), 18. Chuck Powelczyk (17), 19. Bob Palmer (99), 20. Tim Dunn (96T), 21. Scott Adams (115), 22. Russell Bulger Jr. (55c), 23. Tony Hilliard (71), 24. Dave Reiber (P1), 25. David Heimes (8), 26. Bryce Larsen (22), 27. Jimmy Pierce (26), 28. Nick Galusha (20), 29. Corey Copeland (A1), 30. Jason Bristol (35).
NEMA Lites (20 laps): 1. Jake Trainor (29), 2. Joe Baily (21), 3. Chase Locke (1), 4. P.J. Stergios (11), 5. Mike Pernisiglio (28), 6. Avery Stoehr (94), 7. Richie Coy (19), 8. Randy Cabral (35), 9. Kyle Valeri (17), 10. Mike Netishen (26), 11. Eric Bacon (16), 12. Chris Vose (3).
NEMA Midgets (25 laps): 1. Matt O’Brien (16), 2. Mike Horn (A1), 3. Nathan Byrd (17), 4. Doug Cleveland (87), 5. Todd Bertrand (47), 6. John Zych (9), 7. Jake Trainor (8T), 8. Randy Cabral (74), 9. Avery Stoehr (39), 10. Mike Netishen (26L), 11. Joe Baily (21L), 12. Richie Coy (19L), 13. P.J. Stergios (11L).
Toyota Modified Classic (Whelen Modified Tour, 150 laps): 1. Ron Silk (85), 2. Matt Hirschman (60), 3. Justin Bonsignore (51), 4. Doug Coby (10), 5. Anthony Nocella (82), 6. Bobby Santos III (44), 7. Andrew Krause (24), 8. Woody Pitkat (1), 9. Kyle Bonsignore (22), 10. Kyle Ebersole (5), 11. Gary Putnam (77), 12. Eric Goodale (58), 13. Chuck Hossfeld (2), 14. Tyler Rypkema (32), 15. Patrick Emerling (07), 16. Jon McKennedy (7), 17. J.B. Fortin (34), 18. Melissa Fifield (01), 19. Walter Sutcliffe Jr. (78), 20. Austin Beers (64), 21. Tommy Catalano (54), 22. Mike Leaty (25).
J&S Paving 350 Supers (40 laps): 1. Bobby Holmes (32), 2. Eddie Witkum Jr. (21), 3. Chase Locke (88), 4. Brian Sobus (45), 5. Jeffrey Battle (14), 6. Dalton Doyle (08), 7. Dave Cliff (50), 8. Mike Netishen (55), 9. Nicholas Kinney (7), 10. Jon Tesoriero (47), 11. Mike Keddy (79), 12. Tyler Thompson (98), 13. Ralph Clark (5), 14. Ben Tinker (19), 15. Bobby Timmons III (13), 16. Vern LaFave (97), 17. Kyle Perry (20), 18. Mike Bruce (22), 19. James Capps III (64), 20. Kali Spaulding (23), 21. Barry Kingsley (06), 22. Jim Storace (57).
Bud Light SBS Classic (75 laps): 1. Josh Sokolic (26), 2. A.J. Bernys (39), 3. Cameron Rowe (77), 4. Brad Haynes (88), 5. Bryan Haynes (86), 6. Noah Ratcliff (73), 7. Griffin Miller (9), 8. James Babcock (15), 9. Andrew Schartner (18), 10. Greg O’Connor (90), 11. Darrick Hilton (66), 12. Robbie Bruce (32), 13. Dan Kapuscinski (00), 14. Russ Brown (13), 15. Andy Loden (29), 16. Anthony Larkin (35), 17. Josh Wallace (49). DQ — Mike Bond (74).
Budweiser International Classic (Novelis Supermodifieds, 200 laps): 1. Dave Shullick Jr. (95), 2. Otto Sitterly (7), 3. Dave Danzer (52), 4. Michael Barnes (68), 5. Russ Wood Sr. (41), 6. Joey Payne (14), 7. Tim Snyder (0), 8. Todd Stowell (89), 9. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 10. Camden Proud (54), 11. Tyler Thompson (98), 12. Jeff Abold (05), 13. Mike Bruce (22), 14. Joe Gosek (00), 15. Brandon Bellinger (02), 16. Michael Muldoon Jr. (15), 17. Jerry Curran (99), 18. Alison Sload (39), 19. Doug Didero (3), 20. Keith Shampine (55), 21. Jamie Timmons (27), 22. Bob Bond (47), 23. Hal LaTulip (56), 24. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 25. Jack Patrick (90), 26. Chris Perley (44), 27. Aric Iosue (11), 28. Logan Rayvals (94).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.