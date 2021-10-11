OSWEGO — Now that Super DIRT Week has concluded at Oswego Speedway, here are the full feature finishes from Saturday and Sunday.
SATURDAY
DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150
1. 44-Stewart Friesen, 2. 6-Mat Williamson, 3. 98H-Jimmy Phelps, 4. 83-Danny Johnson, 5. 91D-Billy Decker, 6. 111-Demetrios Drellos, 7. 42P-Pat Ward, 8. 31W-Lance Willix, 9. 12-Darren Smith, 10. M1-David Marcuccilli, 11. 49-Billy Dunn, 12. 28M-Jordan McCreadie, 13. 215-Adam Pierson, 14. 58M-Marshall Hurd, 15. 713-Tommy Collins, 16. 38-Jason Parkhurst, 17. 39-Ryan Bartlett, 18. 2A-Mike Gular, 19. 3J-Marc Johnson, 20. 25-Erick Rudolph, 21. 44P-Anthony Perrego, 22. 99L-Larry Wight, 23. 62X-Tim Sears Jr., 24. 3-Justin Haers, 25. 63R-Billy VanInwegen Jr., 26. 98JS-Rocky Warner, 27. 60-Jackson Gill, 28. 66X-Carey Terrance, 29. 34S-Rusty Smith, 30. 11S-Steve Lewis Jr., 31. 32R-Ronnie Davis, 32. 20K-Kyle Inman, 33. 15-Todd Root, 34. 19-Tim Fuller, 35. 36-Ben Bushaw, 36. 27W-Nick Webb, 37. 55-Matt Woodruff, 38. 8R-Rob Bellinger, 39. 21A-Peter Britten, 40. (DQ) 7MM-Michael Maresca.
SUNDAY
DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 (pending technical inspection)
1. 25-Chad Jeseo, 2. 324-Jason Casey, 3. 7-Rob Yetman, 4. 1X-Mike White, 5. 23-Scott Towslee, 6. 51-Jason Meltz, 7. 413-Tommy Dean, 8. 2-Pete Stefanski, 9. 28-Burton Ward, 10. 14J-Johnny Rivers, 11. 17-Nick Hilt, 12. 7D-Chucky Dumblewski, 13. 91-Ian Bressette, 14. 75S-Gary Silkey, 15. 6C-Brian Carter, 16. 178-Steve LaRochelle, 17. 09-Shawn Perez, 18. 56-Jay Fitzgerald, 19. 69-Chris Crane, 20. 6-Shane Playford, 21. 711-Rich Crane, 22. 8N-Nick Stone, 23. 70X-Josh Coonradt, 24. 322-Jay Casey, 25. 54S-Zachary Sorrentino, 26. 75-Eli Gilbert, 27. 4-Dean Charbonneau, 28. 2H-Luke Horning, 29. 14-Kim Duell, 30. X15-Tyler Bushey, 31. 57K-Kevin Fetterly Jr.
DIRTcar Sportsman Chevy Performance 75
1. 38-Zach Sobotka, 2. 33X-Matt Janczuk, 3. 21C-Brian Calabrese, 4. 1X-Justin Stone, 5. 70A-Alex Payne, 6. 5S-Tanner Siemons, 7. 26-Ryan Godown, 8. 410-Mike Fowler, 9. 7-Michael Sabia, 10. 57H-Remington Hamm, 11. 42B-Justin Buff, 12. 09-Connor Cleveland, 13. 35T-Cameron Tuttle, 14. Z4-JJ Courcy, 15. B24-Brendan Gibbons, 16. 92-Andrew Buff, 17. 1M-Tyler Murray, 18. 8-Alan Fink, 19. 64-Tyler Corcoran, 20. 41-Dalton Rombough, 21. 1XD-Willy Decker Jr., 22. 72-A Jay Potrzebowski, 23. 1-David Rogers, 24. 1R-Ricky Thompson, 25. 10%-Chad Edwards, 26. 19-Jamy Begor, 27. 12G-Matt Guererri, 28. 22B-Mike Bruno, 29. 7Z-Zachary Payne, 30. 31B-Ryan Dolbear, 31. 18-Chris Cayea, 32. 33-Ryan Murtaugh, 33. 29-Nick Heywood, 34. 33O-Cody Ochs, 35. 3M-Chris Mackey, 36. 02-David Boisclair.
Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200
1. 88W-Mat Williamson, 2. 91-Billy Decker, 3. 9S-Matt Sheppard, 4. 44-Stewart Friesen, 5. 99L-Larry Wight, 6. 66X-Carey Terrance, 7. 98JS-Rocky Warner, 8. 1-Tyler Dippel, 9. 2A-Mike Gular, 10. 98H-Jimmy Phelps, 11. 32CM-Max McLaughlin, 12. 19-Tim Fuller, 13. 35-Mike Mahaney, 14. 34-Kevin Root, 15. 83X-Tim Sears Jr., 16. 21A-Peter Britten, 17. 6H-Josh Hohenforst, 18. 42P-Pat Ward, 19. 115-Kenny Tremont Jr., 20. 7MM-Michael Maresca, 21. 28M-Jordan McCreadie, 22. 111-Demetrios Drellos, 23. 20-Brett Hearn, 24. 5H-Chris Hile, 25. 28ZT-Gary Lindberg, 26. 43-Keith Flach, 27. 44P-Anthony Perrego, 28. 62S-Tom Sears Jr., 29. 215-Adam Pierson, 30. 22-Brandon Walters, 31. 3-Justin Haers, 32. 2-Jack Lehner, 33. 17-Marcus Dinkins, 34. 43H-Jimmy Horton, 35. 25-Erick Rudolph, 36. 4-Billy VanInwegen Jr., 37. 49-Billy Dunn, 38. 48TOO-Dave Rauscher, 39. 26-Ryan Godown, 40. 9-Marc Johnson, 41. 23C-Kyle Coffey.
