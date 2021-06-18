Oswego Speedway will have twin features for the supermodifieds on Saturday, headlining a big weekend of local auto racing.
Here’s a look at activities at Oswego, Fulton, and Brewerton speedways.
Oswego Speedway
The Novelis Supermodifieds will compete in twin 35-lap features on Saturday during a program presented by Burke’s Home Center and Compass Credit Union.
The pit gates will open at 2:15 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 3:15 p.m.
Practice starts at 3:15 p.m., leading up to group time trials at 5:15 p.m. and heat racing at 6 p.m.
The supermodifieds will be first up with 12-lap heats, followed by heats for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers (10 laps) and the J&S Paving 350 Supers (8 laps).
The features will start with the first 35-lap race for the supermodifieds, followed by a 30-lap SBS race and a 25-lap main event for the 350 supers.
Another 35-lap supermodified feature will close out the program.
Novelis Supermodified rookie Mike Bruce picked up his first supermodified win last week and will be looking to make it two in a row against a strong field that includes points leader Dave Shullick Jr., Otto Sitterly, spring International Classic winner Michael Barnes, and others.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for pricing and additional information.
Fulton Speedway
It will be Wear Yellow Night For Childhood Cancer Awareness on Saturday at Fulton Speedway.
Fans are encouraged to wear yellow to bring awareness to Rhabdomyosarcoma and other childhood cancers. In the midway as part of the event there will be an auction, raffles, and other activities. All money raised will go to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.
RFH’s Hide-A-Way will present the racing program. There will be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
After those events, the H2No water needed Boat Race will be held. Who will be the last one standing with their boat still attached to their vehicle?
Pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands open at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 7 p.m. at the track, located along Route 57, just south of Fulton.
Here is a list of the points leaders entering Saturday’s action.
Modifieds: Tim Sears Jr. (306), Ron Davis III (291), Larry Wight (284), Pat Ward (284), Dave Marcuccilli (240).
Sportsman: Matt Janczuk (324), Chris Mackey (316), Tyler Corcoran (294), Amy Holland (274), A.J. Miller (262).
Late Models: Chad Homan (657), Chris Fleming (637), Sean Beardsley (622), Kevan Cook (618), Max Hill (613).
See www.fultonspeedway.com for ticket pricing and more details.
Brewerton Speedway
Today at Brewerton Speedway, Regional Truck & Trailer will present the program. There will be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Fleet Repair Four-Cylinders.
Grandstands open at 5:30 p.m., with racing at 7:30 p.m.
One-on-one spectator truck races will also be held. All you need to compete is a street legal truck. No all-wheel drive vehicles will be allowed. A valid driver’s license and a helmet are required. After buying your general admission ticket, go to the track office in the midway to sign up.
Here are the leaders in points at Brewerton.
Modifieds: Larry Wight (216), Jimmy Phelps (208), Tim Sears Jr. (202), Chris Hile (186), Billy Decker (176).
Sportsman: Zach Sobotka (210), Amy Holland (186), Alan Fink (184), Chris Mackey (176), Zach Payne (172).
Mod Lites: Justin Williams (158), Mike Mullen (154), Kyle Demo (149), Joe Garafolo (148), Hunter Lawton (148).
Four-Cylinders: Chuck Powelczyk (240), Quinn Wallis (206), Damian Bechler (206), Jamie Radley (204), Sam Curcie (172).
See www.brewertonspeedway.com for more information.
