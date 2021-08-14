MIDDLETOWN — From the eighth starting position, Stewart Friesen took his No. 44F Halmar Racing Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modified to the lead at the halfway point and drove to the $10,000 win Thursday after 102 laps of action celebrating 102 years of auto racing at Orange County Fair Speedway.
Rookie runner Chris Hile in the No. 5H finished in second place, which awarded him a guaranteed start in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 on Oct. 10 at the 49th NAPA Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway.
Seven-time Series champion Matt Sheppard drove up from 16th to place third, salvaging an otherwise difficult day.
Friesen, out of Sprakers, has been on a tear on the Series trail in 2021. He has now won six out of 11 races.
“This thing has been fast for the last month,” Friesen said, gesturing to his black and blue car. “Tonight, I was pretty good in the middle and top but this thing was fast everywhere. We haven’t been making a lot of changes, just a couple of small ones. The race team has been working so well together. That’s really the key to winning.”
From the initial green flag, Friesen started dispatching drivers for position and moved toward the front. He tracked down pole-sitter Billy Decker and made the winning pass at the halfway point in lapped traffic.
“I was just trying to roll the guys on the top and not overcook the tires,” Friesen said. “I took care of them and they stayed with me the whole time. I saw some moisture up there early. Then it dusted up, but there was a lot of moisture underneath. I went up there to clean it off and as it cleaned off the track widened out. I just kept chasing the grip up the track.”
Hile was close to netting his first Series win. He was fast throughout time trials and his heat race, and then drew the outside pole to start the race. Decker got out ahead on the initial start but Hile was determined not to let the No. 91 run away.
Before he could mount an attack on Decker, the Hile lost a spot to Friesen. Hile still managed to wing his No. 5H around the outside of Decker for second in the closing stages.
Then, Anthony Perrego charged by Decker and Hile and was in second for the final restart with three laps to go. Perrego’s car ran out of gas with two laps left.
Hile talked about his tires.
“Early on we had a couple of brand new Hoosiers so it took a while for them to cycle in and start working for me,” Hile said. “Those early yellows worked out for us. We got to beat up on the tire a little bit and then idle around so they cycled in. It was tough to see the top on entry but once it widened out I could hit my marks better and saw that Friesen was up there. We were running third and then ran around Decker on the top for second. I would have been happy with no more yellows at that point.”
It was razor close for Hile at the end. He ran out of fuel on the scales and had to be pushed to the frontstretch for victory lane photos.
But while the car was low on fuel, it was not low on speed.
“This is a new car for us,” he said. “We have like five or six starts and a couple of wins with it. This one was really close. That last restart the fuel pressure gauge was bouncing around and then it spit and sputtered the last three laps.”
With Friesen already a NAPA Super DIRT Week guaranteed starter, Hile was awarded the status instead.
“We don’t want to rely on it but it’s really nice to fall back on if we need it,” Hile said of his automatic berth in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200.
It was a long way to go to the front for Sheppard. He finished one position out of a redraw position in his heat race.
“We are really pleased to come up from 16th,” Sheppard said. “It was tough sledding out there.”
“It was a bit of a home track disadvantage as the track surface was not quite what we’d been used to,” Sheppard said. “We got a little curveball thrown at us tonight but really for the way we started we’ll take it.”
Defending Series champion Mat Williamson finished fourth.
Max McLaughlin was the Billy Whittaker Fast-Time Award winner in his No. 32c. McLaughlin pulled 11th for his starting position in the redraw and fought his way up to finish fifth.
Tim Sears Jr., a rookie in the Super DIRTcar Series, crossed the line in sixth after passing 18 cars for position.
Next up, the Super DIRTcar Series storms into Brewerton Speedway for The Demon 100 NAPA Super DIRT Week qualifier on Tuesday.
