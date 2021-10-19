10/15
Women’s high score: Ashlee Hannon (553-206, 163, 184)
Others: Jacquie Taylor (550-200, 180, 170), Sara Mills (476-128, 202, 146), Jean Paternoster (454-141, 166, 147), Paula Distin (451-122, 150, 179).
Men’s high score: Tim Clifford (699-202, 289, 208)
Others: Trevor Alton (559-191, 232, 136), Craig Distin (537-201, 178, 158), John Cizowski (532-199, 158, 175), Greg Hartranft (528-211, 164, 153), Donald Cordone (520-178, 180, 162), Karl Broman (515-163, 170, 182), John Paternoster (498, 164, 152, 182), Bobby Paternoster (476-166, 159, 151), Logan Diefenbacher (470-133, 153, 184).
10/16 (makeup from September)
Women’s high score: Sherri Diefenbacher (533-158, 242, 133)
Others: Ashlee Hannon (508-171, 180, 157), Kim Miller (493-172, 164, 157), Jacquie Taylor (484-145, 177, 162), Paula Distin (475-162, 151, 162), Leeanna Anchini (459-148, 160, 151).
Men’s high score: Tim Clifford (563-161, 185, 207)
Others: Jonne Harvey (557-183, 204, 170), Bobby Paternoster (545-184, 190, 171), Greg Hartranft (532-152, 231, 149), John Paternoster (513-181, 156, 176), Kennedy King (513-177, 197, 139), Donald Cordone (512-179, 167, 166), John Gizowski (497-178, 168, 131).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.