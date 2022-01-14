OSWEGO — Players and families participating in the Mary Gosek Girl Power Hockey Tournament this weekend will be playing plenty of hockey. And they’ll be watching it, too.
Admission to tonight’s Oswego State men’s hockey game against Buffalo State will be free for any athlete “and an accompanying adult” participating in the Mary Gosek Girl Power Hockey Tournament, according to a press release.
To receive the free tickets, athletes are instructed to wear their jersey to the game, where they can pick up their tickets from the box office at the Deborah F. Stanley Ice Arena.
The box office opens at 5 p.m. tonight.
The men’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Oswego State women’s team will precede the men, hosting #2 Plattsburgh at 3 p.m.
Admission to all women’s hockey home games is free this season, through the support of Oswego Health.
SUNY Oswego’s indoor spectator policy requires that spectators show proof of having completed a full COVID-19 vaccination series or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
To enter, spectators can provide:
1)Proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination series (including the 14-day period after your last dose in the series)
2)A negative PCR test result within 72 hours of the event; or
3)A negative Antigen test within six hours of entry for the event.
Masks are required in the arena, regardless of vaccination status.
