PHOENIX — Led by senior quarterback Ethan Fox, the Phoenix varsity football team topped Oswego by a score of 47-19 on Thursday.
Before the game, eight seniors — Fox, Donovan Zych, Jacob and Isaiah Scruton, Connor Roberts, Jedidiah Chesbro, Keaton Renfrew and Zach Green — were honored on Senior Night for their time with the Firebirds’ program.
“This (win) was huge for the seniors,” Phoenix coach David Johnson said. “To have the opportunity to come out and play well is incredible. I couldn’t be prouder of this team.”
Fox completed five passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, the senior carried the ball 14 times for 160 yards and three TDs.
Junior Masson Bell also performed well for the Firebirds. He caught four passes for 174 yards and three TDs, and rushed 13 times for 121 yards and a score.
For the Buccaneers, senior Adam Michalski completed seven passes for 83 yards and rushed for 22 yards and a TD. Sophomore Logan Mathews caught three passes for 56 yards, while freshman Moreno Fenty carried the ball six times for 41 yards and a score.
“We had some highs when we had the ball, but also a lot of lows,” Oswego coach Jason Primrose said. “We moved the ball well, though.”
Phoenix made an immediate impact on its opening possession in the first quarter. Fox connected with Bell on a screen pass. The junior proceeded to take it 74 yards to the house for the touchdown and an early 6-0 Firebirds advantage at 10:12.
The Bucs quickly answered. In the middle of the drive, Michalski found Mathews on a 17-yard pass play to set up shop at Phoenix’s 34-yard line. Later, Michalski punched it into the end zone on a quarterback sneak for a 7-6 Oswego lead at 3:53 in the first.
“We set up a hurry-up offense and that sent Phoenix for a loop there,” Primrose said.
The Firebirds made quick work of another score further into the quarter. With 1:30 left, Fox slipped into the end zone for a 1-yard score. Following a two-point conversion by Fox, Phoenix led 14-7.
Oswego didn’t take long to draw to within 14-13, as Tyson Cappetta darted 80 yards on the kickoff return for the touchdown.
From there, the Firebirds’ defense went into lockdown mode by keeping the Bucs from scoring for almost the rest of the matchup.
Fox zipped for two rushing touchdowns — one for 7 yards with 10:13 left in the half, and the other for 60 yards with 4:35 on the clock — to give Phoenix a 27-13 advantage.
“This offense fits him well,” Johnson said of his four-year senior QB. “He has the ability to throw and can get out on the edge.”
Before the game reached halftime, Bell caught a pass from Fox on a last-minute jump between two Buc defenders. Bell fell into the end zone for an acrobatic 37-yard reception. After Fox’s conversion run, the Firebirds held a 34-13 halftime cushion.
“Bell is just a junior, and we have another year with him,” Johnson said. “We’re excited about that.”
In the third quarter, Fox targeted Bell again, this time on a 35-yard score to make it 41-13. Fox rounded out his scoring effort with a 7-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
“It was great game and win for this program,” Johnson said. “Hopefully this is the beginning of many more.”
Oswego’s last score came in the fourth quarter on a TD run by Fenty. The freshman had a 47-yard catch and rushed for 30 yards in the drive.
“This was probably our best game,” Primrose said. “We’re getting better. All we can tell our players is to play their best. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. It’s going to take time to install and take time for it to work.”
The Firebirds are at Fowler on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. showdown against the Falcons. The Bucs host Mexico on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.