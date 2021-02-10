OSWEGO — Six members of the Oswego State men’s hockey program have been named to the SUNY Athletic Conference All-Decade Team.
The group includes Paul Rodrigues ‘12, Bobby Gertsakis ‘15, Shawn Hulshof ‘17, Stephen Johnson ‘17, Mitch Herlihey ‘18, and current Laker Max Novick.
Rodrigues headlines the group as the 2012-13 AHCA Sid Watson Award winner given to the top player in NCAA Division III Hockey. He was also named the USCHO.com and D3Hockey.com Division III Player of the Year in 2012-13. He earned first-team All-America honors as a senior and was the SUNYAC Player of the Year. He was a first-team All-SUNYAC member as a senior and was chosen to the third team as a junior.
Rodrigues finished his Laker career as a member of the 100-Point Club on 50 goals and 83 assists.
Gertsakis was an ACHA first-team All-American (2014-15). The defenseman was first-team and second-team all-conference in his final two seasons, recording 20 or more assists in both seasons.
Hulshof was also an ACHA first-team All-American in 2014-15 as well as earning SUNYAC Player of the Year honors in that year. He was a three-time All-SUNYAC member with two appearances on the first team and one on the second team. Hulshof finished his career with 54 goals and 76 assists to earn his place among the 100-point scorers in Oswego State history.
Defenseman Johnson not only earned ACHA first-team All-America honors but was the SUNYAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17. In that season, he recorded a plus-minus rating of plus 31, the highest in the decade among all Laker players. He was a first-team and third-team all-conference selection during his final two seasons and finished his career with 67 points on 18 goals and 49 assists.
The last of Oswego’s SUNYAC Player of the Year award winners in the decade, Herlihey earned the honor in the 2017-18 season. He was an ACHA second-team All-American and a first-team All-SUNYAC member in his senior season. Herlihey surpassed the 100-point mark during his career on 38 goals and 65 assists.
Current Laker Max Novick earns a spot on the team by way of a pair of ACHA All-America awards. In each of the past two seasons, he has been named to the third team as a defenseman. He has earned All-SUNYAC honors in each of his three seasons with the Lakers, taking first-team honors twice and third-team honors as a freshman.
Oswego State is coming off a 16-10-1 season, including a 12-3-1 mark in SUNYAC action with Novick, Anthony Passero and Travis Broughman earning all-conference honors.
The All-Decade Team was nominated and voted on by the SUNYAC sports information directors.
