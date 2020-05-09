HAMBURG — Oswego’s Maia Delaney has been presented with the McGrath Award at Hilbert College.
Delaney, who played for Hilbert’s softball team, was selected for demonstrating exemplary achievement both academically and athletically.
The McGrath Award is presented annually to one female and one male graduating student-athlete at Hilbert.
Delaney earned the award for her outstanding effort in the classroom and on the softball diamond. She maintained her focus academically, collecting a 3.98 cumulative grade-point average through five semesters and represented the Hawks’ softball team with class and leadership during her undergraduate days at Hilbert.
Delaney joined the program at the start of her sophomore campaign after spending one year at St. John Fisher College. She made an immediate impact at Hilbert, guiding the Hawks back to the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference postseason tournament for the first time since 2005.
The 15-17 Hawks posted a 9-9 AMCC record and headed to the tourney as the sixth-seeded team in 2018.
She finished her rookie season leading the Hawks in eight offensive categories — batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, runs scored, hits, triples, and total bases — while earning a spot on the 2018 AMCC All-Tournament Team.
The following year, Delaney was a 2019 AMCC second-team all-conference selection as her efforts at the plate placed her in the league’s top 10 in batting average (3rd, .412) and slugging and on-base percentage 6th in each). She finished her second collegiate season as Hilbert’s most reliable player at the plate and in the outfield.
The two-time team MVP battled alongside her teammates for the first time outdoors in early March this year, and unfortunately, after playing only nine games in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 season. She was on pace to lead the Hawks again until the country moved to social distancing and online learning, which ultimately canceled all athletic competition.
She graduates with 74 hits, 10 doubles, seven triples, one home run, and a career .363 batting average. Delaney sits in a two-way tie for second place in the Hawks’ all-time list in triples, and she set a single-season record with five triples in 2018.
Delaney is a three-time AMCC Academic All-Conference member, a three-time AMCC Individual Peak Performer, and was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National Student-Athlete Academic Honor Society last spring as a junior.
She will graduate this month with a bachelor’s degree in forensic science/crime scene investigation. She is currently considering attending graduate school to pursue a master’s degree in investigations/crime scene investigation with her sights on an investigations career, preferably at the federal level.
While at Oswego High School, Delaney was a first-team all-league selection in her senior season. She also played varsity tennis for the Buccaneers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.