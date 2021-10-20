At a recent Oswego varsity football game, three former Buccaneers were recognized. On the left is Howard Hall, 101, who played for Oswego in the early 1930s. Mike Cloonan (middle) played in the 1960s. On the right is Jim Rebeor, who played in the 1940s for the Bucs. Hall was also recognized at Friday’s game against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown. He tossed the coin for the coin toss at the beginning of the game, and received a challenge coin at halftime.
