Former Buc football players

Pictured are Howard Hall, Mike Cloonan and Jim Rebeor.

 Provided photo

At a recent Oswego varsity football game, three former Buccaneers were recognized. On the left is Howard Hall, 101, who played for Oswego in the early 1930s. Mike Cloonan (middle) played in the 1960s. On the right is Jim Rebeor, who played in the 1940s for the Bucs. Hall was also recognized at Friday’s game against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown. He tossed the coin for the coin toss at the beginning of the game, and received a challenge coin at halftime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.