OSWEGO — The safety and well-being of the community is Oswego Health’s biggest priority and, in an abundance of caution, the sixth annual For Your Health 5K will be held virtually from Aug. 14-21.
It is suggested to use the For Your Health 5K route, however, participants can choose their route. Routes and times can be uploaded once the participant’s 5K is complete. All registrants will be entered into a drawing to win prizes.
Community members can register online at www.raceroster.com.
Race packets can be picked up at the Oswego Health Foundation office, 127 W. 6th St., on Friday from 4-6 p.m., or Monday, Aug. 14, through Friday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
