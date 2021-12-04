Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain later at night. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.