CANTON — The scoring didn’t stop for the Oswego State men’s hockey team in its 8-2 win against SUNY Canton Friday.
After several one- or two-goal games this season — with the exception of the 6-1 loss to SUNY Geneseo a couple weeks ago — the Lakers have struggled to find the back of the net, averaging 2.2 goals heading into the game against the Roos.
And finally, with the help of a couple players notching their first collegiate goals, Oswego State’s offense was rewarded after “a lot of guys played the right way,” coach Ed Gosek said.
“(A game like this), it reinforces the message that we’ve been sending,” he said. “Lots of guys were taking pucks to the net and creating second-chance opportunities in and around the paint. … That’s the way we have to play to be successful. … We have to be tough to play against and be hard to play against.”
Despite Canton notching the opening goal after the Lakers turned the puck over behind the net, Oswego State “stuck with it.” Minutes later, after the Roos controlled play for a little bit, Jarrod Croswell was called for a cross-checking minor with 4:52 left in the first period.
Immediately following the faceoff, the puck was kicked down to the end boards. A Canton defender tried to clear the puck, but it was intercepted by Tyler Flack who skated around, created some space in the offensive zone and got a snap shot past Roo goaltender Pierce Diamond just 12 seconds into the man-advantage.
The goal was Flack’s first collegiate goal.
Then the flood gates opened for Oswego State in the second period.
Canton committed another penalty, this time a boarding penalty against Connor Tuttle. Ten seconds into the power play, Travis Broughman slid a pass across the slot to Alex DiCarlo who snapped a shot past Diamond to make it 2-1 with 16:44 left in the period.
A.J. Ryan kept the scoring going after keeping the puck on a two-on-one breakaway at 7:42 of the second period, notching his first collegiate goal as well.
“It’s nice to see some of those guys get going. Flack gets his first. Ryan gets his first college goal. Good to see that for them,” Gosek said. “We’ll keep getting some guys in and out of the lineup and keep guys hungry and hopefully we’ll continue be rewarded for it.”
During yet another power play, Garrett Clegg scored in his third consecutive game on a long wrist shot from the blue line with 10:20 left in the second frame. On the goal, Travis Broughman recorded a hat trick of assists.
Mac Lewis — a player that Gosek said “played hard and played the right way” all game — added his first goal of the season after a cross-ice pass from Tyson Kirkby. Lewis was driving the net hard, and deflected the pass as he was knocked down and slid into Diamond at 10:43 of the period.
While Canton’s Sam Martin scored on a screened shot a few minutes later on the power play after DiCarlo was called for tripping, the Lakers added three more goals in the third period with Flack and DiCarlo both scoring again and Broughman tacked on a goal.
“If you stick with it and you keep your discipline, it very easily could’ve gotten ugly there. To our credit, two penalties tonight,” Gosek said. “I’m happy for them that we weren’t holding our breath with a 2-1 score like a lot of the other games. Those games helped forge us into what we are now.”
Eric Green — playing in his second game this season — picked up his first collegiate win after transferring from Division I UMass-Lowell. He recorded 14 saves on 16 shots, including a couple key breakaway saves throughout the game.
Gosek added a game like Canton gives Green “confidence” moving forward, especially since his only other game was the 3-1 loss to Hobart College to begin the season.
“I thought he tracked the puck better tonight than the last game. I thought he was a little more active and aggressive,” Gosek said. “Like (Steven Kozikoski), he thinks the game. Him and Koz aren’t your typical goalies as far as personalities. I’m happy for him.”
Oswego State (6-3-1, 3-1-1 SUNYAC) returns to action today against Morrsiville State for the Lakers’ annual Teddy Bear Toss. While the off-ice community event might present some distractions, Gosek said, he hopes the contest will build some momentum as the first half of the season ends.
The Mustangs (3-6-1, 0-5-0 SUNYAC) are coming off a 4-1 loss to SUNY Cortland Wednesday, and are still looking for their first SUNYAC win.
After today, the Lakers travel Nazareth College next Saturday before taking a few weeks off until the Oswego State Hockey Classic on Jan. 1-2.
“It’ll be a huge game with Morrisville. Three points on the line. It won’t be easy. We know we’ll get their best effort. … I’m hoping we can come out with the same intensity that we did today,” Gosek said. “We want to keep this going. We want to play our best hockey here at the end of the semester. … It’s very important for us to just to continue to play the right way.”
