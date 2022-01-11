OSWEGO — After an extended break from competition, the Oswego State women’s hockey team finally saw an opponent Sunday, Utica College, in a non-league matchup at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena.
It was a long road to get to Sunday’s game. First was a canceled matchup last Monday at Amherst College. Then the Lakers got Stevenson University on the schedule for Tuesday at home, but that was quickly canceled due to COVID-19 protocols on Stevenson’s side.
Oswego State was slated to travel to Morrisville State, which was on and then off again with COVID-19 at Morrisville. SUNY Canton then offered to come to town instead to make up the league game from the fall semester, but COVID struck at Canton.
Then, with light at the end of the tunnel, the Lakers hosted the Pioneers Sunday, but fell 3-2 after a late goal in the third period from Utica.
“For having however many days of practice, I don’t think we can really blame anybody for execution of systems,” Oswego State head coach Mark Digby said. “It’s probably my fault for not structuring practices the right way. When you get into a game like that, you’ve got to be ready to compete.”
Oswego State opened the scoring less than six minutes into the first period. Mack Hull dangled through three Utica defenders and eventually found some open space right in front of the net.
The freshman got a backhand shot off past Angela Hawthorne with 14:17 left in the first period.
Throughout the game, Hull also made the same play a few other times and had several chances, but couldn’t connect for the Lakers.
“That’s probably the best offensive game that Mack’s played,” Digby said. “It’ll be exciting if we continue to get that out of her.”
Utica kept the pressure on for the remainder of the first period, winning a lot of puck battles and playing a “hard game” — something Digby noted the Pioneers did all 60 minutes.
Oswego State held the puck behind its net with less than a minute remaining in the opening frame, but couldn’t find a way to clear it.
The Pioneers forced a turnover, and Erica Sloan wrapped a puck around the post, and got it behind the outstretched leg of goaltender Bryn White to tie the game 1-1 with 27.6 seconds left in the first period.
Utica capitalized on a rush into the offensive zone at 9:56 of the second period to take a 2-1 lead, after Georgie Santullo got a shot past White.
The Lakers used the power play to their advantage in the middle of the third period after Callie McLaughlin was called for holding with 9:24 left in the game. About a minute and a half into the man-advantage, Kyleigh Grugin found a rebound from a Sophia Kyrkostas long-range shot from the blue line.
Amanda Zenstein picked up the secondary assist.
“At some point, I would think that we’re going to start clicking. Some of the nice plays are going to start to connect and they’re going to start to fall for us. I would imagine they have to at some point,” Digby said. “Right now, it’s nice to see Kyleigh get those goals. She was a way of just scoring big-time goals at the right time for you that are momentum-type plays. They’re not always picturesque-type goals, but they all count. I’m glad to see her keep rolling in the right direction.”
Oswego State had chance after chance it seemed to break the tie as the third period dwindled down. But a crossbar here, a wide or high shot there, or even a blocked or deflected shot by Utica snakebit the Lakers.
The Pioneers got a loose puck with 2:15 left in the third period after the puck squirted out into the neutral zone once it bounced off a stick on the ice, and Utica’s Carolyn Whitney got a breakaway chance to seal the game-winning goal.
“Those breaks happen in hockey. We had some, too. Had we just been able to execute a little bit better, then we probably would’ve come out on the right side of this one,” Digby said. “We had a lot of really good looks at the net. The goalie made some big saves, and we blew a lot over the net. That’s not them. That’s us. I’d rather have it that way because at least those are fixable issues.”
White finished the game with 23 saves.
The Lakers (6-3-1, 3-2-1 NEWHL) host Plattsburgh State Friday, starting league play once again.
The Cardinals shut out Oswego State 5-0 on Nov. 13.
Following the Utica loss, Digby added that all three goals “were on (them),” between turnovers and missed coverage assignments.
“You can’t beat yourself,” Digby said. “I don’t want to say they’re self inflicted, but we’ve got to do a better job of having the players prepared and the players have to do a better job of executing. Fortunately, I think we’re capable of doing that.”
