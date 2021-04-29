FULTON — Five members of the Fulton varsity girls bowling team have been named to the All-CNY team.
Leading the way was junior Lexi Ingersoll, who is also a Player of the Year candidate. Ingersoll averaged 222.82 this season for Coach Myke Perry’s Raiders, who went undefeated and claimed the Empire Division championship. Ingersoll’s high game was a 279, and her high triple was a 721.
Sophomore Miranda Laws was also an All-CNY selection. She averaged 186.1 this season with a top game of 235 and a high series of 635.
Eighth-grader Addison Nichols earned All-CNY honors with a 185 average, a 246 high game, and a 654 high series.
Rounding out the All-CNY selections from Fulton were eighth-grader Hailey Payment (178 average) and junior Jaden Harrington (173 average).
