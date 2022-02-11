MORRISVILLE — An unusual mid-week game in Morrisville resulted in a 4-0 shutout for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.
Bigger than that, the Lakers secured a first-round bye for the SUNYAC playoffs, amassing to 34 league points on the season with two games left.
In a slower first period, where Oswego State threw nine shots on net, compared to Morrisville’s pair of shots, the Lakers allowed several unforced turnovers.
“Those are the mistakes against top teams where the puck is in the back of your net,” head coach Ed Gosek said. “We’re trying to cut down and limit those (mistakes). I thought tonight was a step in the right direction defensively.”
Offensively, the first forward line of Alex DiCarlo, Connor Sleeth and Travis Broughman continues to be a key component in Oswego State’s scoring. All three players were responsible for the Lakers’ four goals, with Broughman notching two markers.
Gosek mentioned while the team has been producing “by committee,” it’s been a positive to have “one line break out” like the trio did against the Mustangs.
After a silent first period, Sleeth opened the scoring when Ryan Bunka threw a shot toward the net. Sleeth tipped the puck past a sliding Garrett Boyonoski with 6:43 left in the second frame.
Minutes later, a cross-ice pass from Ryan Dickinson to Broughman made it a 2-0 lead at 17:02 of the second period.
With 1:16 left in the period, DiCarlo ripped a shot from the top of the slot through heavy traffic, giving Oswego State a 3-0 lead to close out the second period.
“DiCarlo was better. He moved his feet. … Broughman and Sleeth are feeding off of each other nicely,” Gosek said. “The three of them, when they’re going, they create chances whether pucks fall or not. … We want to continue to build on that moving forward.”
Broughman’s second goal of the night rounded out the scoring at 6:51 of the third period after he skated into the offensive zone deked around and poked a puck past the pads of Boyonoski. DiCarlo picked up his second assist — and third point — of the game on the goal.
Gosek was also pleased with the Lakers’ puck management, especially in their offensive zone, holding onto the puck for a majority of the game. They only allowed four shots on goal after 40 minutes of play.
One moment that stood out was when Morrisville’s Jensen Dodge committed a tripping minor, but Oswego State held onto the puck for the delayed call. It took Morrisville a minute and nine seconds to finally touch up from the moment the Lakers pulled Steven Kozikoski for the extra skater.
“That part, our puck management, I thought it was better in the offensive zone,” Gosek said. “But we’ve got to continue to improve in (the defensive zone). If we’re going to be successful down the stretch here, we’ve got to continue to get better in our own end.”
Kozikoski, who didn’t see much action in net until about the last minute of the game — where Gosek said the Lakers were “cheating for offense” and gave the Mustangs “some good looks” at the net — recorded his fourth shutout of the season, stopping all 14 shots.
“It wasn’t that he saw a lot of shots, but he tracked the puck well and didn’t give up the big rebounds like he had been,” Gosek said. “That’s a step in the right direction to get his confidence going the right way.”
While the win was nice, Gosek mentioned, Oswego State (16-5-1, 11-2-1 SUNYAC) has a little bit of an extended break before its regular season finale. The Lakers don’t play again until Feb. 18 and 19 at SUNY Fredonia and Buffalo State.
The players will have a few days off to “refocus, recharge and reset” before next weekend. Gosek also said finishing in second place in the SUNYAC “isn’t easy,” but he’s “proud of (the players) for sticking with it.”
“It was a Wednesday night in Morrisville. I don’t want to say (it was) uninspired or uneventuful, but we got it done,” Gosek said. “Mentally and physically it’s been a grind since coming back on Dec. 26. … We pushed them hard and they’ve responded accordingly.”
