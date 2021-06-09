OSWEGO — The Firefighters scored a total of 35 runs over two victories in Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball.
Firefighters 25, Lighthouse Lanes 5: Eddie Kuzawski dominated on the mound and at the plate. Kuzawski tallied 15 strikeouts and went 5-for-5, including four inside-the-park home runs and 12 RBIs.
The Firefighters took charge at the plate from the first batter and never looked back. Gavin Guynn had two inside-the-park home runs, a double, and a single, scoring four times. Xavier Burdick had four hits and scored five runs.
Other leaders for the Firefighters included Owen Bartlett (3 hits, 3 runs), Brody Burdick (2 hits, 3 runs), Maksim VanBrocklin (1 hit, 2 runs), Bailey Wallace (2 hits, 1 run), Jaydin Greene (1 hit, 2 runs), and Elijah Brown (1 hit).
For Lighthouse Lanes, pitchers August Babcock and Will Peterson combined for seven strikeouts. Contributing hits for Lighthouse Lanes were Peterson, Abe Irland, and Jack Canale-Giberson.
Firefighters 10, Vona’s 5: Gavin Guynn led the charge offensively for the Firefighters, going 4-for-4 including back to back home runs and seven RBIs.
Pitcher Xavier Burdick collected 11 strikeouts.
It was a close battle early until the fourth inning when Guynn hit his second homer. That was enough to fire up the Firefighters. Burdick had two singles, a double, and scored twice. Eddie Kuzawski had a triple and scored twice. Easton Broadwell, Brody Burdick, and Jaydin Greene all contributed singles, and Owen Bartlett scored four runs.
Aidan Desantis and Hunter Joseph pitched for Vona’s, combining for five strikeouts. Contributing hits for Vona’s were Joseph, Desantis and Jack Wallace with two singles apiece, and Julius Garabito with a double.
