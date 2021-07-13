OSWEGO — The Firefighters squeezed out a tight 9-7 victory over the Police on Saturday to take Game 1 of the Oswego Little League Majors Division championship series.
Game 2 of the series was scheduled for Monday. Game 3 is scheduled for today, if necessary.
The Police attempted a late rally, scoring five runs in the top of the sixth inning, but the pitching duo of Gavin Guynn and Ryan Deary closed the game out and stranded the game-ahead run on first base.
Both starting pitchers, Xavier Burdick for the Firefighters and Tyler Huynh for the Police, kept things close for the first couple of innings. Heading into the bottom of the third, the game was tied 1-1. After Huynh recorded the first two outs of the inning, the Firefighters went to work and sent up six more batters before the final out was finally recorded.
Guynn hit a triple in the inning, which scored two runs, and eventually he added a run, giving the Firefighters a 4-1 lead. Burdick limited the Police’s bats in the bottom of the inning. Two batters reached first base on a single and a walk, but Burdick recorded three strikeouts, stranding both runners.
The Firefighters nearly batted around the order again in the fourth inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Burdick, who, again, threw three strikeouts in the inning and limited the Police to just one single.
The Police started to crawl back and got one run in the fifth inning, with Brett DeGrenier hitting an RBI single, knocking home Logan Cavallier. In the sixth inning, the Police had 11 batters come up to bat, scoring five runs.
Deary faced the last two batters of the inning, allowing a walk but getting Searor to ground out to second base to finish the game.
Offensively for the Firefighters, Burdick had a home run and a double, while recording three RBIs and scoring two runs. Guynn wasn’t far behind with two triples, a single, two RBIs and two runs. Owen Bartlett also had two hits (a triple and a double) while recording three runs. Maks Van Brocklin (two singles), Deary (double), and Kuzawski (double) also tacked on hits.
J.J. Greene reached first base safely, as well. Kuzawski and Deary rounded out the scoring for the Firefighters.
Burdick started the game on the mound for the Firefighters, pitching five innings. He had nine strikeouts, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks. In relief, Guynn recorded two outs in the sixth inning, allowing five runs on five walks and a hit. Deary closed out the game, allowing one walk and forced the final batter into a groundout.
At the plate, the Police were led by Noah Farrell, who had two singles, an RBI and a run. Huynh (double) and DeGrenier (single) also recorded hits. Cavallier, Aiden Reynolds, Carter Galletta, and Jack Dewey all reached first base safely. Cavallier, DeGrenier, Searor, Frey and Dewey also scored for the Police.
On the bump, Huynh started and pitched 3.2 innings for the Police. He struck out four batters while allowing eight runs on 10 hits and two walks. Searor came on in relief, throwing for 1.1 innings, striking out two batters, allowing one run on one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.