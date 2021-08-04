OSWEGO — An Oswego State golfer has earned another honor for his performance on the course and in the classroom.
Ryan Fecco was named an Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). This is the second time he has earned the award, after also being named an All-America scholar in 2020.
The junior was runner-up at the spring Empire 8 championships this past season, propelling the Lakers to a third-place finish. Fecco was also named to the First Team All-Conference in the Empire 8. He tied for medalist honors in the Elmira College Invitational, pushing Oswego State to second place.
To be considered for the All-America scholar award, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically. Plus, throughout the season the player must have a stroke average of 79.0 or under, plus a career GPA of at least 3.2. In addition, for the 2020-2021 season, the student-athlete must have participated in 40% of the team’s “competitive rounds.”
