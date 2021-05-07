OSWEGO — Nine-time Oswego Speedway Novelis Supermodified champion Otto Sitterly turned in the fastest lap time during the track’s practice session this past Saturday.
Sitterly, who won the track crown in 2019, posted a lap time of 16.343 seconds during practice for this Saturday’s season-opening program at Oswego Speedway.
Helena-Agri Enterprises is sponsoring Saturday’s program that will include a 50-lap main event for the Novelis Supermodifieds, a 30-lap feature for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and a 25-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Winged Supers.
For Saturday’s show, practice is set to start at 1:45 p.m., with timed warmups beginning at 3:45 p.m., and heat races beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Another open practice session is set for today from 4-8 p.m., with free grandstand admission.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for ticket information and additional details.
While Sitterly was the fastest at practice, other drivers among the 11 supermodifieds getting on the track were also impressive.
Jeff Abold, the runner-up in the 2019 supermodified point standings, and current track record holder Brandon Bellinger both had lap times of 16.6 seconds.
The other two drivers under the 17-second bracket on the day were rookie Mike Bruce, who clocked a 16.9 in the former Shaun Gosselin No. 77; and Michael Muldoon, who had a lap time of 16.967 in the new No. 15.
Alison Sload posted a lap time of 17.0 in the Nicotra Racing No. 39.
A surprise driver in the pits was the defending winner of the Budweiser International Classic, Fulton’s Tyler Thompson. He also had a lap time of 17.0. Just days ago, it was announced that Thompson would not be driving the No. 98 in 2021, with car owner Jason Simmons naming Super DIRTcar Series star Max McLaughlin as new driver. But on Saturday, it was confirmed that Thompson will indeed be the driver of the Jason Simmons Racing ride in which he won the 2019 Classic.
McLaughlin will drive the former Dave Gruel No. 50, just purchased by Simmons last week.
Fifteen cars from the Pathfinder Bank SBS class took advantage of the practice session.
At the top of the heap was Griffin Miller. His was the only car under the 19-second bracket at 18.940.
Second fastest on the SBS speed charts at 19.256 seconds was veteran Dan Kapuscinski in the Steve Flack-owned No. 23.
Former SBS Classic champion Cameron Rowe was third fastest at 19.269. Rowe was doing double duty driving both the RBI Racing No. 77 SBS and a 350 Super. He will compete in both classes full time this season.
Joshua Sokolic drove to the fourth-fastest lap time (19.305) among SBS racers at the practice, followed by Brian Sobus with a 19.495 in the Schartner Racing No. 18.
Rookies Joey DeStevens (19.539) and Noah Ratcliff (19.664) were impressive, along with Robbie Bruce (19.749).
Nine J&S Paving 350 Supers, six of them being driven by rookies, took part in the session. Former SBS track champion Kreig Heroth led the way in the Mike Barbera-owned No. 45 with a lap time of 17.091.
Kali Spaulding, daughter of longtime competitor Jason Spaulding, showed tremendous strides of improvement in the No. 23 by going second fastest on the day with a lap time of 17.352.
Dalton Doyle debuted his brand new Hawk Chassis and went third fastest on the speed charts with a 17.771.
Rookie Nick Kinney in the No. 7 Belfab Chassis was fourth at 17.952.
Vern LaFave, who returns to competitive action at the speedway this season for the first time since his horrendous crash in June 2019, rounded out the top five with a 17.994 lap in his No. 97.
