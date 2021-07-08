CENTRAL SQUARE — One local athlete was selected for the All-Central New York girls track and field team for large schools.
Central Square junior Evelyn Dolce earned the honor after placing in the top 10 in four events at the Section III Class A championship meet, where the Redhawks won the meet with 106 points — just half a point ahead of East Syracuse-Minoa.
Dolce was the top finisher in the pole vault with a height of 11 feet, 9 inches, which was a little more than a foot ahead of her twin, Ella. Dolce came in second in the long jump (17’ 0.5”), just a quarter of an inch behind Ella.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Dolce came in third with a time of 16.54 seconds. She also finished sixth in the 200-meter dash, crossing the finish line at 28.84 seconds.
