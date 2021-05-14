OSWEGO — Gavin Houghtaling and Matthew Kenney scored three goals each to lead visiting East Syracuse-Minoa to an 11-1 victory over Oswego in varsity boys lacrosse action Wednesday.
Dylan Dunsmoor scored a man-up goal for the Bucs 29 seconds into the second quarter, but Oswego was primarily forced to play defense the entire game.
Coach Bob Nelson said it was one of the team’s better defensive efforts, but noted that the Bucs spent about “95 percent of the time on defense.”
Nelson said that while the Oswego players forced ESM to drop the ball on several occasions, the Bucs had difficulty recovering the ball for the turnover.
There were other areas where the team also struggled.
“Our exchanges from the defense to the offense need a lot of work … We just don’t have the strength to throw a 30-yard pass, which is mind-boggling,” Nelson said.
Oswego had several scoring chances, including some near the crease right in front of ESM goaltender Christian Moon. But the lack of conversion came from poor shot choice and having a tough time getting into the offensive half of the field in general, Nelson said.
That shot selection stems from choosing to take the “cool” shot and “snipe it into the top corner,” instead of the simple overhand shot “right down the pipe,” he said.
Nelson also said the team has been trying to run a motion offense, but players have shown a tendency to watch the ball instead of maintaining that motion.
“We had a few opportunities where we caught the ball in the clear, but then we stopped moving our feet,” unaware that a player from the other team is ready to break up the scoring chance, the coach said.
ESM’s Jackson Palumb scored with 6:37 left in the quarter for the Spartans, and Houghtaling scored a few minutes later to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead.
The Bucs got their goal in the second quarter on Dunsmoor’s bounce shot that barely crossed the goal line 29 seconds into the stanza.
From there on out it was all ESM. Evan deBerjeois scored with 10:20 left in the half, followed by Houghtaling’s second goal of the game. After a couple of fakes, he eventually shot one past goaltender Collin Cianfarano with 6:37 left in the half.
Kenney scored with 3:18 left, running in from the top of the shooting arc. Dominic Caruana scored with a shot that went over the shoulder of Cianfarano, making it 6-1 at halftime.
Palumb and Kenney found the back of the net in the third quarter. Houghtaling spun around a defender and shot one home to complete his hat trick, giving the guests a 9-1 lead through three quarters.
Damon Jones was the sixth different goal-scorer for the Spartans with 7:55 left in the final frame after a shot right in front. Kenney netted his third goal with 5:08 left on a rocket shot from the top of the arc to account for the 11-1 final score.
“Houghtaling, Palumb, Kenney, they’re experienced players that grew up with lacrosse and played since they were 3, and it showed tonight,” Nelson said of the opposing forwards.
Cianfarano made 19 saves in the contest, including eight in the first quarter. Moon only had to make seven saves in the win, one each in the second, third and fourth quarters.
Nelson said Cianfarano made numerous saves that “should’ve been goals, but he just robbed people.” He said the junior goaltender is also extremely versatile, able to run the ball up the field and convert defense to offense.
“There were one or two (shots) down there where I was turned around, getting the faceoff guys ready, and I look back and he has the ball in his stick. He’s been great,” Nelson said.
Oswego (1-3) plays Saturday at Indian River.
