OSWEGO — An Oswego State baseball player was named the 2021 Baseball Scholar Athlete of the Year for the SUNY Athletic Conference.
Ryan Enos, an infielder for the Lakers, earned the honor after a receiving a 4.0 GPA. He majors in both wellness management and business administration. He was also named the SUNYAC Bob Wallace Co-Player of the Year, on top of being selected to the All-Tournament team and receiving the Elite 20 award for athletic and academic excellence.
The senior was also selected to the first-team All-Region from both the American Baseball Coaches Association and D3Baseball.com
Enos was named the SUNYAC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2019, as well.
To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must prove “both academic and athletic excellence,” according to the SUNYAC press release. A minimum of a 3.3 overall GPA must be achieved, and the student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve player. They must also be at least a sophomore.
Enos started and played all 32 games for Oswego State this season. He had a career-highs in doubles (18), which also led the SUNYAC. He finished the season with a .369 batting average with 40 RBIs and two home runs. Enos stole 14 bases.
The Oriskany native played in 127 games, starting in 125 of them during his four years with Oswego State. He had a collegiate career batting average of .344 with 156 hits, including 48 doubles. Enos had 105 RBIs and struck out just 50 times in 454 career at-bats.
The Lakers went 25-7 overall, and 14-2 in conference this season. They fell to SUNY Cortland in the SUNYAC Championship, and concluded the season at the Hartford, Connecticut Regional after a loss to the University of Southern Maine.
