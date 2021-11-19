BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Gannon University soccer player Emilie Hilliard, a junior from Phoenix, has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Champion Scholar.
The league made the announcement recently prior to Gannon’s PSAC Tournament semifinal game against Millersville in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.
Hilliard owns a 4.0 GPA through 108 credits as she works toward her degree in biology from Gannon University.
On the field, Hilliard has played in 14 games and has made five starts as a defender for the Golden Knights. Hilliard has helped the GU defense post nine shutouts this season.
At Phoenix, Hilliard was the class president and valedictorian. She finished her high school soccer career as Phoenix’s career leader in goals (50) and assists (32), even though she did not play in her senior year because of an injury.
The PSAC Champion Scholar Awards are modeled after the NCAA’s Elite 90 award and honor the student-athlete with the top grade-point average who is competing at the site of each of the PSAC’s finals sites.
The selection criteria for the Champion Scholar Awards is identical to that of the NCAA Elite 90 awards, which honor the student-athlete with the top GPA at each of the championship finals sites of the 90 NCAA championships across all three divisions.
Gannon lost its PSAC semifinal game 1-0 to Millersville, but the Knights still received a bid to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional. They were scheduled to play Thursday against Bloomsburg at Beckley, West Virginia.
Gannon entered the NCAA Division II Tournament with an overall record of 12-3-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.