OSWEGO TOWN — To win one of three major club championships at Stone Creek Golf Club requires skill, patience, and a little luck.
To win three championships in the same year is historic at Stone Creek, and a testament to Adam Ellis surgical approach to dissecting a golf course, shot by shot and hole by hole.
He finished in first place in the 2020 Member-Member Championship, 2020 Club Championship, and now the 2020 Member-Guest Championship.
Stone Creek member Ellis and his partner Bill Beckwith won the 2020 Stone Creek Golf Club Member-Guest Tournament.
The fifth annual two-day, 36-team event included a practice round on Friday with an optional skins game. There were five unique matches including on day one 27 holes of net best ball nine-hole matches, and on the last day 18 holes of net best ball to finish out the tournament.
The championship shootout included Adam Ellis/Bill Beckwith (1st Flight), Dylan Morgia/Matt Smith (2nd Flight), Ron Wilson/Brad Demass (3rd Flight), Mani Perivemba/Robert Hornburg (4th Flight), Jeremy Linn/Vic Licatese (5th Flight), and Mat Burridge/Fred Kent (6th Flight ).
The six teams played five holes using aggregate scores in net best ball for holes 1, 2, 7, 8, 9. With handicap in play, Ellis and Beckwith had no room for error to secure the title. After five holes, three teams were tied at 2-under — Ellis/Beckwith, Perivemba/Hornburg and Linn/Licatese.
Sudden death ensued on holes 1 and 2. Perivemba/Hornburg and Linn/Licatese ripped drives that missed the fairway, leaving challenging approach shots to the green to answer Ellis and Beckwith, who cracked a 330-yard drive down the middle that settled just short of the green. Ellis chipped a low roller to 5 feet and made the birdie to secure the 2020 Stone Creek Member-Guest Championship.
The weather cooperated and the greens were rolling great. Stone Creek officials thanked the entire staff for preparing the golf course for this event. They also thanked the event’s sponsors.
The tournament was well managed by Stone Creek owner and PGA Head Professional Will Weimer and PGA Assistant Professional Amanda Brownell.
For more information on Stone Creek Golf Club and how it is growing the game of golf with lessons, leagues, junior golf, tournaments, and membership opportunities for singles, couples, and families, visit the website at www.StoneCreekGolfOswegoNY.com or follow the club on Facebook.
Stone Creek Member-Guest Tournament Results
Overall champions: Adam Ellis and Bill Beckwith.
Flight Results
1st Flight
1st: Adam Ellis/Bill Beckwith
2nd: Jeff Dewey/Toby Draper
3rd: Marc Ciappa/Matt Ruggio
2nd Flight
1st: Dylan Morgia/Matt Smith
2nd: Wally Knopp/Jeff Hoefer
3rd: Chris Pike/Mike Douglas
3rd Flight
1st: Ron Wilson/Brad Demass
2nd: Dave Haight/Danno Haight
3rd: Scott Miller/Bill Farnham
4th Flight
1st: Mani Perivemba/Robert Hornburg
2nd: Greyson Blanchard/Rich Tuchon
3rd: Tom Paeno/Tom McMahon
5th Flight
1st: Jeremy Linn/Vic Licatese
2nd: Billy Ray/Chad Sheldon
3rd: Rusty Hinckley/Nik Ravesi
6th Flight
1st: Mat Burridge/Fred Kent
2nd: Todd Barfield/Mike Canale
3rd: Brian Haessig/Mike Ambuske
