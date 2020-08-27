OSWEGO — The top-seeded Elks will look to wrap up the Oswego Little League Majors Division playoff title today at Lagoe Field in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals.
The Elks defeated Lighthouse Lanes 5-2 on Tuesday in the opening game of the championship baseball series.
Game 2 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today, with Game 3, if necessary, set for noon Saturday at Lagoe Field.
David Curry pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts to lead the Elks in Tuesday’s opening game.
Tallying two runs in the first inning and two more in the second, the Elks took immediate control and never looked back.
Daniel Callen collected three hits and an RBI for the winners. Adam Greene belted a single and a double, and Jameson Stepien singled twice and knocked in a run. Curry helped his own cause with an RBI single.
Michael Kenyon pitched a complete game for second-seeded Lighthouse Lanes. He struck out eight in five innings of work.
At the plate for Lighthouse, Mikey Conzone singled twice and drove in both runs, and Kenyon added a base hit.
Lighthouse Lanes threatened to score in the top of the first inning. Kenyon reached on an infield error, and with two outs Isaac Michalski was hit by a pitch. With runners at the corners, Curry whiffed the next batter to escape the jam.
The Elks responded by plating two runs in the home first. With two outs and the bases empty, Callen bounced one slowly up the third-base line and beat it out for a single. He stole second and then scored on Curry’s single to left field. Ethan King walked, and then Connor Kelly’s sharply hit grounder was misplayed, allowing Curry to score.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Elks scored two more runs. Again, there were two outs and the bases were empty when it started. Greene hammered a double to left-center field. He scored when Jameson Stepien drove a single to right. After Callen’s infield hit, a ground ball hit by Curry was misplayed, allowing Stepien to score. That brought the Elks’ lead to 4-0.
Two-out singles by Kenyon and Conzone gave Lighthouse a third-inning threat, but Curry notched a strikeout to end the inning.
The Elks got their final run in the fourth with another two-out, bases-empty rally. Stepien laced a single to right field, took second on a wild pitch, and scored when Callen ripped a base hit to center.
Lighthouse Lanes finally broke through with a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Logan Caswell walked and Max Horn was hit by a pitch to open the frame. With two outs and runners at second and third, Conzone nailed a two-run single to left to make the score 5-2. Curry got out of further trouble when he retired the next batter on a bouncer back to the mound.
Curry secured the Elks’ victory with a 1-2-3 sixth inning, including two strikeouts.
