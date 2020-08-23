OSWEGO — The Elks and Lighthouse Lanes, the top two seeds, will meet starting Tuesday in the Oswego Little League Majors Division best-of-three championship series at Lagoe Field.
Second-seeded Lighthouse Lanes advanced with a 3-1 triumph over the Police in the semifinals.
On Friday night, the top-seeded Elks crushed Vona’s 27-1 in the other semifinal game.
Game one of the championship series between the Elks and Lighthouse Lanes is Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The second game is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The third game, if necessary, will be at noon Saturday.
The Elks, the regular-season champs, showed their might in Friday’s semifinal game. They tallied nine runs in the first inning and never looked back against Vona’s.
Starting pitcher David Curry fired four scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Connor Kelly worked the final two frames and whiffed five.
Ethan King collected five singles and three RBIs for the Elks, and Daniel Callen had three hits and two RBIs. Adam Greene tripled, singled, and knocked in four runs. Curry had a double, a single, and three RBIs. Getting two singles each were Jameson Stepien and Kelly (RBI).
Others contributing to the win for the Elks were Connor Stepien (single, 3 RBIs), Aaron O’Brien (single, RBI), Maddox Browngardt (single, 2 RBIs), Grady King (single, RBI), Luis Correa, and Nate Freeburn.
Hunter Joseph slugged two doubles and drove in a run for Vona’s. Zach Truell singled twice and scored his team’s only run.
Pitching for Vona’s were Truell, Jack Wallace, Kam Pritchard, Aiden DeSantis, and Joseph.
Four consecutive hits got the Elks offense going in the bottom of the first inning. Jameson Stepien singled to center and Callen singled to left. Curry doubled to short right field to knock in two runs. King hit an RBI single. Later in the inning, Adam Greene hit a shot over the center-fielder’s head for a two-run triple. Callen nailed a run-scoring single to center to close out the big inning.
O’Brien’s RBI single in the second frame made it 10-0, and the Elks got another run in the third. During a seven-run outburst in the fourth inning, RBI hits for the Elks were provided by Jameson Stepien, King, and Greene.
The Elks plated nine more runs in the fifth. Highlights in the rally were RBI singles by King (2), Browngardt, Kelly, and Connor Stepien.
Curry and Kelly held Vona’s in check throughout the game. Vona’s finally broke through for its run in the top of the sixth inning. Truell walked, advanced on an error, and scored on Joseph’s double to left-center field. Kelly bounced back to strike out the next two batters to end the game.
