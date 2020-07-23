OSWEGO — The Elks picked up wins over Bosco’s and Vona’s recently in Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball action at Fort Ontario.
Elks 8, Bosco’s 7
Maddox Browngardt’s walk-off single in the bottom of the sixth inning scored Luis Correa to give the Elks an 8-7 win over Bosco’s.
Pitchers Jameson Stepien and David Curry combined for 11 strikeouts, and a balanced hitting attack from the Elks helped secure the victory.
Stepien led the offense with two singles, two walks, an RBI, and two runs scored, Adam Greene added a single and two walks and scored three runs. Daniel Callen added a single, three walks, an RBI, and a run scored.
The Elks held a 7-4 lead before Bosco’s scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the score.
In the bottom of the sixth, Browngardt’s single to right field scored Correa and gave the Elks the dramatic win.
Others contributing to the Elks’ offense were Browngardt (single, RBI), Correa (single, run scored), Connor Stepien (walk, RBI, run scored), Ethan King (walk, RBI), and Aaron O’Brien (walk, RBI).
Christian Thompson, Isaac Krul, and Sidney Bivens each had singles for Bosco’s. Pitchers Thompson and Eli Belawske combined for 12 strikeouts.
Elks 17, Vona’s 9
The Elks jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the top of the first inning and pitchers Adam Greene and Connor Kelly combined for 13 strikeouts to help secure the Elks’ 17-9 win over Vona’s.
Triples by Ethan King, David Curry, and Luis Correa sparked the Elks’ attack. All 12 Elks players reached base in the contest.
The Elks scored in each of their respective innings. They were led offensively by Greene (2 singles, double, RBI, 3 runs scored), Correa (triple, single, 2 walks, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored), Curry (triple, 2 walks, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored), Daniel Callen (single, 2 walks, RBI, 3 runs scored), King (triple, 2 RBIs), Nathan Freebern (double, run scored), Jameson Stepien (3 walks, 2 runs scored), Aaron O’Brien (3 walks, 2 runs scored), Connor Kelly (walk, run scored), Connor Stepien (2 walks), Maddox Browngardt (walk), and Grady King (walk).
For Vona’s, Hunter Joseph had a single, an RBI, and run scored. Zach Truell had a single and two runs scored, and Maddon Carr singled and scored. Aiden Desantis, Kam Pritchard, Clara O’Connor, Jack Shirtz, and Daniel Buske each scored for Vona’s.
Vona’s pitchers Desantis, Joseph, and Kam Pritchard combined for nine strikeouts.
