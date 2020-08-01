OSWEGO — Pitchers Adam Greene and Connor Kelly combined for 10 strikeouts, and Daniel Callen and Jameson Stepien had two hits each to lead the Elks Lodge over the Firefighters 4-3 in recent Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball action.
After Eddie Kuzawski singled and scored in the first inning for the Firefighters, the Elks responded with two runs in the bottom half. Adam Greene led off with a walk, followed by RBI singles from Stepien and Callen.
The Elks added two more in the fourth for a 4-1 advantage. Greene walked and advanced to third on stolen bases, before Stepien’s single made it 3-1. Callen then ripped a triple to the left-field fence, scoring Stepien.
The Firefighters made a charge in the top of the fifth. Kuzawski and Xavier Burdick scored runs to pull the Firefighters to within 4-3. With two outs, Owen Bartlett hit a single to left field, threatening to drive in the tying run. The Elks’ left fielder, Grady King, relayed the ball to shortstop Stepien, who then threw a strike to Callen at home to cut down the Firefighters’ Nolan Connors at the plate and end the rally.
Kelly retired all three batters in the sixth inning to secure the Elks’ win.
Contributing to the Elks’ offense were Callen (triple, single, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Stepien (2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Greene (2 walks, 2 runs), Kelly (single), David Curry (walk), Ethan King (walk), and Maddox Browngardt (walk).
Connors and Kuzawski had eight strikeouts combined on the mound for the Firefighters.
The Firefighters were led on offense by Kuzawski (single, walk, 2 runs), Burdick (single, run), Bartlett (single, walk), Michael Holmes (single), Connors (walk), and Jonah Orta (walk).
