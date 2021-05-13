OSWEGO — The Elks defeated the Police 10-8 and lost 14-13 to the Firefighters to start their season in Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball action at Fort Ontario.
Elks 10 Police 8: Connor Kelly belted two inside-the-park home runs, added five RBIs, and pitched 5.2 innings with 11 strikeouts to lead the Elks over the Police in the opening game of the Oswego Little League season.
The Elks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Kelly and Luis Correa each hit inside-the-park home runs. The Elks scored five runs in the fourth inning when Kelly cleared the bases with his second homer, a grand slam.
Leading the Elks were Kelly with two home runs, a single, and five RBIs; Connor Stepien with two singles and two runs scored; Correa with a home run; Deatyne Westberry and Grady King each with a single and a run scored; and Nolan Sweet with a single and two runs scored.
Aiden Reynolds led the Police with two singles, three RBIs, and two runs scored.
Sweet registered two strikeouts in relief of Kelly for the Elks to earn the save.
Brett DeGrenier pitched five innings, striking out 11 for the Police. Tyler Huynh pitched one inning, striking out three.
Firefighters 14, Elks 13: Eddie Kuzawski blasted a two-run homer over the left-field fence and knocked three singles, including the game-winning hit in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally the Firefighters over the Elks.
The Firefighters were down 11-6 before scoring seven runs in the bottom half of the fifth. They added one more for the walk-off win in the sixth when Owen Bartlett scored on the Kuzawski single.
Firefighters pitchers Xavier Burdick and Gavin Guynn combined for 14 strikeouts.
Kuzawski had four hits and five RBIs, while Bartlett laced two singles and scored three runs. Other leaders for the Firefighters were Guynn with two singles and an RBI; Burdick with a single and an RBI; and Easton Broadwell with two runs scored.
The Elks were paced by Luis Correa, who hit two inside-the-park home runs and had three RBIs; Connor Kelly with a double, two singles, and an RBI; Connor Stepien with two singles and an RBI; and Maddox Browngardt with a double and an RBI.
Deatyne Westberry and Abby Ohnmacht each singled and scored twice. Nate Freebern had a single and an RBI, and Nolan Sweet scored two runs.
Elks pitchers Correa, Browngardt, and Sweet combined for eight strikeouts.
