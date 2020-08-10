OSWEGO — The Elks Lodge won the Oswego Little League Majors Division regular-season championship this past Saturday with a 7-2 victory over Lighthouse Lanes.
Both teams entered the game with league-leading 6-3 records.
The Elks also picked up recent wins over Vona’s and Bosco’s to earn the top seed in the playoffs.
The Elks and second-seeded Lighthouse Lanes (6-4) will each have a first-round bye in the playoffs. In opening-round games on Saturday, the fifth-seeded Police will meet fourth-seeded Bosco’s at 9:30 a.m., and sixth-seeded Vona’s will play against third-seeded Firefighters at noon. Saturday’s winners will advance to the semifinal round.
Here are recaps of the Elks’ three recent victories.
Elks 7, Lighthouse Lanes 2
David Curry pitched three perfect innings against Lighthouse Lanes and finished with a dominating one-hit, 13-strikeout performance to lead the Elks to a 7-2 win and the regular-season title.
Curry also led the offensive attack with a double and a triple. Ethan King and Maddox Browngardt each had a triple and a single, while Adam Greene ripped a double and single and Jameson Stepien connected for two singles.
The Elks took an early 2-0 lead when Adam Greene led off with a walk, Stepien followed with a hard single, and Daniel Callen was hit by pitch to load the bases. With one out, King and Connor Kelly each delivered RBI singles.
The Elks added another run in the fourth inning. Browngardt laced a triple down the first-base line and scored on Grady King’s sacrifice.
A four-run outburst in the top of the fifth frame padded the Elks’ advantage. Curry stroked a leadoff triple, and Ethan King knocked him in with a triple over the Lighthouse Lanes center fielder. Kelly’s sacrifice scored King, and then Connor Stepien, Browngardt, and Grady King each reached on singles to load the bases. Greene then delivered a two-run double to score Stepien and Browngardt to make it 7-1.
Lighthouse Lanes plated a run in the fifth inning, but Kelly came in to relieve Curry and strong defense helped the Elks secure the win.
Contributing to the Elks’ offense were Curry (triple, double, run scored), Ethan King (triple, single, 2 RBIs, run), Maddox Browngardt (triple, single, 2 runs), Adam Green (double, single, 2 RBIs, run), Jameson Stepien (2 singles, run), Connor Kelly (single. 2 RBIs), Grady King (single, RBI), Connor Stepien (single, run), Aaron O’Brien (walk), and Callen (hit by pitch).
Offensively for Lighthouse, Mikey Conzone had an infield single, Dominic Stafford walked twice, and Abiram Irland walked.
Lighthouse Lanes pitchers Conzone and Stafford combined for seven strikeouts.
Elks 11, Bosco’s 3
Strong starting pitching by Daniel Callen (12 strikeouts) and a patient attack on offense led the Elks over Bosco’s. David Curry registered two strikeouts to close out the game in relief.
In the top of the second inning for the Elks, walks to Connor Kelly, Luis Correa, and Aaron O’Brien were followed by Jameson Stepien’s RBI walk. Callen then singled, and an errant throw cleared the bases to make it 4-0.
The Elks scored two runs in each of the third and fourth innings, and three more in the fifth, thanks primarily to walks.
Bosco’s got a run in the third inning when Kevin Firenze scored on a Christian Thompson hit. Bosco’s added two more in the sixth inning when Thompson and Toby Caroccio each walked and scored on a single from Krul and errant throw to make it 11-3.
Contributing on offense for the Elks were Callen (2 singles, walk, 3 RBIs, run scored), Connor Kelly (2 singles, 2 walks, RBI, 2 runs), Aaron O’Brien (3 walks, 2 RBIs, run), Jameson Stepien (3 walks, RBI, run), David Curry (2 walks, 2 runs), Luis Correa (2 walks, 2 runs), Connor Stepien (2 walks, run), Grady King (walk, RBI), Adam Greene (walk, RBI), Nate Freebern (walk), and Maddox Browngardt (walk).
Leading Bosco’s were Christian Thompson (single, 3 walks, RBI, run), Isaac Krul (single, RBI), Kevin Firenze (single, run), and Toby Caroccio (walk, run).
Bosco’s pitchers Thompson, Krul, and Rey Colon combined for 15 strikeouts.
Elks 8, Vona’s 7
Ethan King’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning scored David Curry and capped off an exciting Elks comeback win over Vona’s.
The Elks jumped out to an early 3-0 early lead led on consecutive triples from Adam Greene and Jameson Stepien and a double by Daniel Callen to start the game. Stepien and Callen each had the RBIs, and Callen scored on a passed ball.
The Elks scored two more in the third. Callen reached based on a hit-by-pitch and scored on Curry’s hard triple to the fence. Connor Kelly’s sacrifice then scored Curry.
Vona’s plated two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Zach Truell singled and then scored on an Aiden DeSantis base hit. DeSantis scored on a sacrifice by Jack Wallace to make it 5-2.
The Elks got a run in the fourth when Nate Freebern singled and later scored on a Jameson Stepien single.
Trailing 6-2 in the fourth, Vona’s made a huge comeback. Maddon Carr, Truell, DeSantis, and Hunter Joseph each scored. Truell and DeSantis had singles, Carr reached on an error, and Joseph walked. Everett Farella’s bases-loaded walk scored Joseph.
After a scoreless fifth for the Elks, Vona’s took a 7-6 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Carr walked and later scored on a DeSantis single.
For the Elks in the bottom of the sixth inning, Maddox Browngardt walked and eventually raced home on a passed ball to make it 7-7. With one out and walks to Aaron O’Brien and Greene, the Elks could not advance the runners, and the game headed to extra innings.
After a scoreless top of the seventh for Vona’s, Curry knocked a single for the Elks and advanced to third on passed balls. With one out, King delivered a hard single to left field for the game-winning hit.
Contributing to the Elks’ attack were Jameson Stepien (triple, single, 2 RBIs, run scored), Curry (triple, single, RBI, 2 runs), Ethan King (2 singles, RBI), Adam Greene (triple, run), Callen (double, RBI, 2 runs), Nate Freebern (single, run), Browngardt (walk, run), Connor Kelly (RBI), and Connor Stepien (walk).
Leading Vona’s were DeSantis (4 singles, RBI, 2 runs), Truell (2 singles, walk, 2 runs), Carr (single, 2 walks, 2 runs), Wallace (RBI), Joseph (walk, run), Farella (walk, RBI), Kam Pritchard (walk), Shawn Cooper-Devaul (walk), Jack Schirtz (walk).
Kelly started and pitched a strong game for the Elks, registering eight strikeouts. Greene and Curry combined for seven strikeouts in relief.
Truell and DeSantis had 13 strikeouts combined for Vona’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.