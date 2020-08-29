Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning then windy with a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 80F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.