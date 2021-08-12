OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway veteran Dalton Doyle picked up his third career 350 Supers win and first with his new Hawk Chassis 350 in Saturday night’s 25-lap main event on “Retro Night” at Oswego Speedway.
Doyle started in fourth and took the lead from Nick Kinney on a restart with nine laps to go. In the closing stages, it turned out to be a relatively comfortable win for the multi-time Pathfinder Bank SBS feature winner.
“I was ready to cut this thing in half last week,” Doyle said. “We had nothing but problems and I have a great group of people. I have to thank Joey Hawksby for all the support, and Dave Danzer for letting me take his top wing because I thought I was having some issues with mine. The Syrells have just gone above and beyond to get me everything I need. They have really lifted my spirits. We came here to practice last night and threw a bunch of stuff at the car. We really found good speed, but of course we came here today and just started dialing ourselves right out trying to make it better. We got it as close to what we thought we had last night right before the feature and honestly, if we went full run we had absolutely nothing for Nick (Kinney), but I just think the red flag really helped us out because the car kind of freed up a bit. It has been real tight all day.”
Kinney and Barry Kingsley were on the front row for the main event, but it was Doyle dropping under Kingsley and also ahead of third-starting Perry to take over the two spot as soon as the race went green.
Sixth- and seventh-starting Tyler Thompson and Mike Bruce wasted little time moving in behind Perry for third with Thompson taking over the position on lap 3.
The battle for the first half of the race was between Perry and Bruce for the fourth spot while Kinney opened up a straightaway lead over Doyle and Thompson.
With 10 to go, the leaders caught up to lapped traffic and one lap later, Kali Spaulding took a nasty shot into the third turn, which brought out the red flag.
The crash caused Spaulding to be shaken up, and she was transported to Oswego Hospital as a precaution. She was released later in the evening and is doing well.
After the cleanup was complete, the double file restart with eight laps to go changed everything. It was the outside lane prevailing with Doyle taking the lead away from Kinney and Perry shooting into third ahead of Thompson.
Thompson stole the spot back away from Perry with five laps remaining, but found himself into the back stretch wall on lap 23, bringing out one more yellow flag.
On the single file green-white-checkered restart, Doyle ran away from Kinney and Perry for the win. The top three was followed by Bruce and Brian Sobus inside the top five with James Capps, Dave Cliff, Barry Kingsley, Thompson, Spaulding, and Jon Tesoriero rounding out the field.
