OSWEGO — Following Saturday’s postponements, the District 8 Little League Tournament has updated its schedule for both the 10-and-under and 12-and-under teams.
Oswego was the only host site of the Danny Cavallo Tournament that was able to play games on Sunday.
The new Oswego 10U schedule includes games against Mexico (Wednesday, 6 p.m.), Central Square (Friday, 6 p.m.) and Baldwinsville (Saturday, 10 a.m.). Fort Ontario will also serve as the host for the quarterfinals on Sunday and the semifinals next Tuesday.
The Oswego 12U schedule now has the team facing Mexico on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Oswego also has contests against Fulton (Wednesday, 6 p.m.) and Baldwinsville (Friday, 6 p.m.). Fort Ontario will not host any of the playoff games for the 12U tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.