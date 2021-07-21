OSWEGO — Following yet another rainstorm to cross through the Port City, the Danny Cavallo District 8 Tournament was forced to move games around again after some postponements.
The Oswego 12-and-under All-Star team was slated to play against Mexico on Tuesday. The two teams were scheduled to play on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Lagoe Field.
Oswego’s 12U team still has two more games, with tilts against Fulton Thursday at 6 p.m. and Baldwinsville on Friday at 6 p.m. Should Oswego qualify, the quarterfinals (Sunday) and semifinals (Tuesday) are both at host Solvay Little League.
The championship game is on Wednesday and will be hosted by Lyncourt-Lemoyne-Mattydale-Hindsdale (LLMH) Little League.
Oswego’s 10-and-under All-Star team was not scheduled to play on Tuesday. However, its schedule has also been rearranged after other games were postponed. The squad will now play Mexico Thursday at 6 p.m. The remaining games are Friday vs. Central Square at 6 p.m., and Saturday vs. Baldwinsville at 10 a.m.
Oswego Little League will host the quarterfinals on Sunday and the semifinals on Tuesday. The championship game will be hosted by LLMH on Wednesday.
