OSWEGO — All of the District 8 All-Star games that were scheduled for today at Lagoe Field have been canceled due to poor weather and wet field conditions, according to a Facebook post from the Oswego Little League.
The games at Fort Ontario's complex were part of the Danny Cavallo District 8 Tournament.
The 10-and-under team was set to play against Cicero at 10 a.m., while the 12-and-under team had a tilt against Central Square at 12:30 p.m.
Both games, as well as any other games scheduled to be played at Oswego, are now on Sunday. The 10U team will still play at 10 a.m., and the 12U team will still play at 12:30 p.m.
The 12U team originally had a game scheduled for Sunday against Mexico. The status of that game is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.