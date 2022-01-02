OSWEGO — It all just came down to capitalizing on opportunities for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.
A five-hole goal from Patrick O’Connor and a rebound opportunity from Jarod Blackowiak pushed No. 4 Augsburg University to a 2-1 victory over Oswego State in the first round of the Best Western Clarion Oswego State Hockey Classic Saturday.
The Lakers had several odd-man rushes throughout the second and third period — both on the power play and at even strength — that they just couldn’t capitalize on.
“We’ve just got to finish on our chances,” head coach Ed Gosek said. “Five-on-five, how many odd-man rushes could we have throughout the game? … Even right down to the end, the two-on-one at the end, we shoot it into (the goalie’s) pads. … They live and die by the sword. They gave us a lot of odd-man rushes and a lot of good opportunities. You’ve got to score off the rush and we didn’t capitalize tonight.”
But it wasn’t just taking advantage of chances. The power play and special teams played a crucial part in the game. All three goals were scored while on man-advantage.
Oswego State’s power-play goal came after Tyler Flack took a shot from the high slot during the beginning of the second period while the Lakers were on a five-on-three power play. Connor Sleeth got a last-second deflection that dribbled past Augsburg’s Jack Robbel with one second to go on the first penalty.
That tied the game 1-1 just 57 seconds into the middle frame.
“We’re one-for-four, which is good, but they’re two-for-three,” Gosek said. “Two power-play goals, they they’ve been struggling on the power play. Tonight, (Augsburg) made their breaks.”
In the Lakers’ first game back since its Dec. 11 overtime win against Nazareth College, Gosek said he was “pleased” with the team’s effort and discipline.
But it was a slower start, which is what the coaching staff was expecting — especially since Augsburg was coming off two games earlier this week against the U-18 U.S. National Team Development Program and No. 1 Adrian College.
Even though the USNTDP game was technically an exhibition, both games were losses.
“Our first game back, kind of what we thought,” Gosek said. “Their third game back, they were a little sharper, especially in the first period.”
Steven Kozikoski also returned to the crease after going down with an injury during the Nazareth game. Though coaches said he isn’t fully back to 100%, Gosek said the senior netminder “tracked the puck well,” especially through some tough screens.
Kozikoski finished the game with 29 saves on 31 shots.
“I’ve got no complaints about how he played. The first one, the guy just blows it by him, five-hole. Our positioning, we should’ve had a guy there to alter the shot or block the shot and we didn’t,” Gosek said. “The second one, a rebound off the pad. It was a smart shot by the kid, whether he placed it there or not.”
Oswego State (8-4-1, 4-1-1 SUNYAC) returns to action today at 4 p.m. for the consolation game of the Oswego State Hockey Classic against SUNY Canton — a team the Lakers have already seen twice this season.
The first time was in late October for an exhibition game, where Oswego State won 9-1, followed by a road game on Dec. 3, and 8-2 win for the Lakers.
“I know the scoreboard doesn’t show in our favor, but we made mistakes the first game back. They’re a good team. I thought we played hard and played well,” Gosek said. “It’s deflating for us to not play in our championship game (of the tournament). It’s disappointing, not discouraging. Disappointing in the outcome, but not discouraging with how we played.”
OTHER GAME: Skidmore College 6, SUNY Canton 0
In the other first-round game of the Oswego State Hockey Classic, Skidmore shutout Canton 6-0.
The Thoroughbreds scored three goals in the first period to take all the momentum for the rest of the game. While the Roos had some opportunities, Skidmore scored two power-play goals in the remainder of the game, as well as an even-strength goal late in the third to push the score to 6-0.
Three Skidmore players recorded multi-point nights, with Austin Rook, Jaden York and Devon Mussio all notching two assists each. Danny Magnuson, Zach Frisk, Nick Cozzi, Mason Beecher, Mike Gelatt and Will Dow-Kenny all scored for the Thoroughbreds.
Everett Wardle, Kaden Patrick, Joe Biddle and Ethan Heidepriem all added assists.
Skidmore goaltender Tate Brandon had to make just 10 saves while Canton goalie Pierce Diamond made 27 saves in the loss.
Skidmore takes on No. 4 Augsburg at 1 p.m. in the championship game, while Canton battles with Oswego State for the consolation matchup at 4 p.m.
