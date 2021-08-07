BREWERTON — The beasts of the northeast have caught the scent of a demon — a “1/3-mile D-shaped dirt demon” known to New Yorkers as the famous Brewerton Speedway. With their helmets in hand and 800-horsepower monsters under the hood, the stars of the Super DIRTcar Series will return to battle this tricky demon Tuesday, Aug. 17, for The Demon 100.
Superstars like Larry Wight, Billy Decker, and Chris Hile made a name for themselves at the Brewerton track. Now, they, and the rest of the stacked Big-Block Modified field, will look for glory on the biggest stage. With it comes a $10,000 payday and a guaranteed starting spot for the 49th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway from Oct. 6-10.
“We wanted to bring the Super DIRTcar Series back to one of its most vital home tracks,” said Brian Carter, chief executive officer of DIRTcar Racing. “Brewerton Speedway has been a staple in the central New York racing scene for decades and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the Super DIRTcar Series back to this fan-favorite track.”
In 1973, Will Cagle won the first Series race at Brewerton Speedway. Then, 20 years later, “Canada Joe” Joe Plazek put his name in the record books to ignite a tradition of Series races at Brewerton. Matt Sheppard, the seven-time Series champion, holds the Series record with five victories at Brewerton Speedway.
The one-third-mile track produces exciting wheel-to-wheel action on a weekly basis with its tight entry into Turn 1 and then fast, sweeping layout in Turns 3 and 4. Its shape is like no other and combined with the stars of the Super DIRTcar Series, The Demon 100 is destined for a heck of a 100-lap show.
In addition to the Big-Block Modifieds — with a purse in excess of $35,000 — the DIRTcar Sportsman will also be in racing in a 30-lap Feature with purse over $4,000.
Hot laps will get the evening started at 6:30 p.m., followed by racing at 7:30 p.m.
The race can be viewed on DIRTVision for those who can’t make the program live. Visit dirtcar.com for more information.
