AKWESASNE — Mohawk International Raceway has been a staple of the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series circuit since 1993 when Kenny Tremont Jr. took the first Series win. Since then, Mohawk has hosted 33 Series races. Names like Alan Johnson, Billy Decker, Chris Raabe, Billy Dunn, and Pat O’Brien fill the North Country’s record books.
Another name will be added on Thursday at St. Lawrence Radiology night at Mohawk International Raceway.
The night of racing includes the 75-lap DIRTcar 358 Modified Series tour kick-off, the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified North Region opener, and DIRTcar Pro Stocks racing for Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship points.
“It’s been real tough to get the 358 Series off the ground in 2020 and also this year with COVID and border restrictions. While there still many hurdles to have teams to cross the border we needed to have the Series this year with most tracks running under normal circumstances,” said Northeast Competition Director Dean Reynolds. “It’s still very tough for the 358 teams in Canada but with the bulk of the schedule in the U.S. we needed to get it started as it’s getting late in the racing season.”
The overall DIRTcar 358 Modified Series champion will still include home track bonus points obtained after the Labor Day weekend and along with Series event points added to the totals. A full point fund will be paid with the champion claiming a $6,000 top prize at the year-end awards banquet.
The point fund totals over $25,000 and will award a cash prize to the top 15 racers in points.
Michael Maresca, in the fan-favorite 7mm car, has made his intentions to take the $4,000 payday known. Both the night of racing and Maresca’s car are sponsored by St. Lawrence Radiology.
Tim Fuller will pilot another St. Lawrence Radiology-sponsored car as well. The driver of the No. 19 car has reached victory lane at Mohawk in 358 Series competition three times in his career. He’s been on a hot streak at Can-Am Speedway in his 358 so race fans will need to take note of his starting position for the 75-lap Feature.
A pair of full-time Super DIRTcar Series stars are planning to tackle Mohawk. Erick Rudolph, from Ransomville, will pilot his 25R car against the rest of the best DIRTcar 358 Modified drivers. Rudolph does not have a Series win at Mohawk but he is a three-time and defending 358 Modified Series champion.
Mike Mahaney has turned into a top line Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block driver. He’ll put that experience to the No. 35 Adirondack Auto 358 machine to take on the North Country’s best for the $4,000 check.
Lance Willix has been battling at the top of the DIRTcar 358 Modified Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship standings. Willix is hungry for more wins to push him over the top in those standings where he is battling Rudolph, Mat Williamson, Billy Dunn, and more.
For more info about Thursday’s event, visit dirtcar.com.
