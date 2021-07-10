AKWESASNE — The DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will kick off its 2021 tour on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Mohawk International Raceway.
The event was initially scheduled for mid-July, along with a race at Cornwall Motor Speedway, but border restrictions forced those dates to be delayed.
For Cornwall, the border restrictions will continue to dictate the possible date to bring the series to the Canadian quarter-mile track.
All other previously announced dates remain as scheduled, with the goal to complete the DIRTcar 358 Series season in 2021 and honor an overall champion, which includes the home track bonus points added to the series points.
Part of the 2021 schedule includes the return of the prestigious DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 100 at Oswego Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 9, during the 49th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week (Oct. 6-10).
There will be two other local races as part of the series, with the Brewerton Brewerton hosting the 358 Modified Series on Oct. 7 and nearby Weedsport Speedway will play host on Oct. 6. There are eight races total in the series, including the to-be-determined Cornwall race.
For ticket information or other details, see dirtcar.com. If you can’t make it to the track, the event will air live on DIRTVision.
DIRTcar 358 Modified Series 2021 Schedule:
Thursday, Aug. 19: Mohawk International Raceway
Friday, Sept. 10: Can-Am Speedway
Friday, Sept. 17: Mohawk International Raceway
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Weedsport Speedway
Thursday, Oct. 7: Brewerton Speedway
Saturday, Oct. 9: Oswego Speedway
Saturday, Oct. 16: Brockville Ontario Speedway
TBD: Cornwall Motor Speedway, Le RPM Speedway, Autodrome Drummond
