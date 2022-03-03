OSWEGO — A golden goal from Alex DiCarlo got things started for the Oswego State men’s hockey team in its 4-0 shutout over SUNY Cortland in the SUNYAC semifinals Wednesday.
Just 23 seconds into the game, DiCarlo — who wears No. 23 for the Lakers — got a shot from in close past Cortland’s Luca Durante after Oswego State forced a turnover in the offensive zone.
It was just the first shift of the game for both teams, with DiCarlo’s goal assisted by Connor Sleeth and Ryan Dickinson. The goal gave the team “confidence” and gave the bench “even more of a boost” than the team already had, captain Travis Broughman, who plays on the same line with DiCarlo, said.
“Broughman, Sleeth and DiCarlo, they create the turnover and capitalize early on. It’s a way of us gaining confidence,” head coach Ed Gosek said. “We certainly play differently with the lead than we do coming from behind. That was nice to see, getting on it early and following it up with the second one.”
That second one came from Shane Bull just nine minutes and one second later, also assisted by Dickinson. Bull skated in around the Cortland defenders, getting right in front of the crease, eventually pulling back for a forehand shot past Durante.
The remaining two goals came from Tommy Cahill and Tyler Flack — who notched the empty-net goal to seal the win — during the third period. Cahill skated in, cutting toward the slot and got a shot short side with 18:17 left in the game for his goal.
Flack’s empty-net goal was a slap shot from the top of the circle with 1:52 left in the game.
Cahill and Flack are both on the same line as Bull, who said his linemates have been “buzzing the past few games since (they’ve) been a line.”
“Credit to Tommy and Tyler. … It all starts with being cohesive and working as a unit,” Bull said. “We’ve been successful the past three games. … We’ve just got to keep rolling out here in the final.”
In what he called a “bounce back,” goaltender Steven Kozikoski stopped all 29 shots he faced, including a couple flurries late in the game with some Cortland pressure.
The goaltender was pulled during the game at SUNY Fredonia on Feb. 18 and was the backup goalie the next day at Buffalo State. Kozikoski noted “the last five games or so weren’t (his) best.”
“He knows he wasn’t playing to his level or what we expect (a couple weeks ago). That’s hard for him. That’s not to put it all on his shoulder because we’ve got to score also,” Gosek said. “We’re not expecting him to be perfect, just be better than the other goalie.”
Oswego State’s (18-6-1, 12-3-1 SUNYAC) attention now turns to Geneseo — a team the Lakers have fallen to twice this season. It’s the third season in a row that the Knights and Lakers will battle for the SUNYAC championship.
All three championship matchups have been at the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena in Geneseo.
Bull added that the team is trying to “treat it like any other game,” while Broughman mentioned the team has to play “a good 20 minutes to start” for a complete game.
“(Geneseo) finished first and we finished second for a reason. That’s the price we have to pay of going back to their barn,” Gosek said. “It’s a fun place to play. It’s a great college atmosphere. It’s a great playoff atmosphere. We’ll go up there and give it our best shot.”
