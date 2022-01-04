OSWEGO — It was déjà vu for the Oswego girls’ hockey team last Thursday, surrendering a late game-winning goal for the second straight contest during a 2-1 home loss to Potsdam.
Potsdam defender Jessika Bullock collected a rebound and ripped a wrist shot past Oswego goalie Chelsea Storms with 4:56 remaining, propelling the Sandstoners to a non-league win at Crisafulli Rink.
Oswego head coach Mark Fierro said the team’s long layoff proved to be a challenge. The Buccaneers last played 13 days earlier, dropping a 2-1 contest to Massena.
“It was tough, they had the whole week off there,” Fierro said. “They got rested, but then you haven’t played in a while. I thought we had pretty good energy until the end there, when we needed it.”
The Bucs came out of the gate full of the energy that Fierro was seeking, but couldn’t manage to find the back of the net in the first period. Junior forward Nealy Pippen had the team’s best chance, when she took a shot in the slot that deflected off both goalposts before bouncing out.
The game entered the second period scoreless, but it wouldn’t stay that way for long. Just 46 seconds into the frame, Potsdam sophomore Danielle Emerson forced a rebound past Storms, giving the Sandstoners a 1-0 lead.
Oswego never lost energy, however, and the Bucs tied the game less than four minutes later when freshman forward Alaina DiBlasi took a shot that beat Potsdam goalie Ava Johnson.
Fierro mentioned he was encouraged by his team’s response after they surrendered the game’s first goal.
“When you give up a goal like that, you want to see the girls respond, and put a little pressure on them and a little push to get that goal back,” he said. “I thought they felt good about that.”
DiBlasi’s team-high third goal of the season kept the game tied heading into the third period. The first 10 minutes of the final frame went by without any scoring, though the Bucs generated their fair share of chances.
“I thought we had energy for most of the game,” Fierro said. “I thought we outskated them for most of the game.”
But, with under five minutes left, Oswego still couldn’t find the scoreboard. Potsdam, meanwhile, was steadily generating opportunities, and Bullock’s wrist shot put the Sandstoners on top with 4:56 to go.
Fierro called a timeout in the final minutes, pulling Storms for an extra skater. The Bucs’ head coach said he wanted the team to focus on “getting pressure on the puck, and getting a lot of support, and getting pucks to the net.”
However, Johnson turned away everything that the Bucs had to offer in the dying seconds of the game, and Potsdam held on for a 2-1 win.
Fierro said he felt the team “ran out of gas” in the final two minutes.
“We thought we’d get something going, and we really ran out of gas there for the last couple minutes,” he saud. “That’s not when you want to run out of gas.”
After the loss, Oswego falls to 1-4 on the season. Alaina DiBlasi scored the Bucs’ lone goal, with assists from Mischa Palmitesso and Isabella Koproski.
Chelsea Storms made 15 saves on 17 shots in the loss.
While the Bucs’ head coach admitted he was “disappointed” in the ending, Fierro added he was encouraged by the overall performance.
“The last couple minutes, when we wanted a real push, we didn’t have it,” he said. “But overall, when you take a look at the whole game, I thought we did a lot of really nice things.”
Oswego returns to the ice on Thursday, hosting unbeaten Skaneateles. The two teams met previously on Dec. 7, a 3-1 loss for the Bucs.
