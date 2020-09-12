OSWEGO — Brett DeGrenier drove in five runs to back the winning pitching of Nolan Connors as the Oswego Blue All-Stars topped Oswego White 11-8 Thursday in Game 2 of the Oswego Little League Majors Division All-Star Series.
Oswego Blue will try for a sweep of the three-game baseball series when the teams square off at 10 a.m. today at Lagoe Field.
DeGrenier bashed a two-run double in the first inning and a three-run triple in the fifth to lead Oswego Blue.
Noah Caroccio and Dom Stafford each singled and knocked in two runs. Also getting hits for Oswego Blue were Adam Greene and Logan Stahl (RBI). Connors walked three times and had an RBI, but his main contribution was on the mound. After yielding four runs in the first inning, he settled down to contain Oswego White to just one more run until the sixth inning.
Oswego White, down 11-5 going into the top of the sixth, rallied for three runs in the sixth. Michael Kenyon took over for Connors to record the game’s final two outs.
David Curry collected a double, two singles, and two RBIs for Oswego White. Brodie Wood smacked two doubles and drove in a run, and Jameson Stepien singled and drove in two runs. Mikey Conzone and Isaac Krul also had singles. Adding RBIs were Zach Truell (2) and Maddon Carr.
Conzone was the starting pitcher for Oswego White. He worked one inning and struck out two batters. Krul (4 strikeouts) pitched into the fifth frame, and Truell got the last two outs in the fifth.
After losing the first game of the All-Star Series 12-2 on Tuesday, Oswego White seemed determined to turn the tables on Thursday. They put together four hits in a four-run first-inning uprising. Curry roped a two-run double to left, Wood nailed a run-scoring double to center field, and Stepien hit an RBI single to center.
Oswego Blue answered with six runs in the home first. After two walks, DeGrenier slugged a two-run double to center. The ballpark barely contained it, as the ball hit off the fence. Noah Caroccio and Stahl later had RBI singles, and Stafford connected for a two-out, two-run single to center to cap the rally.
Oswego White scratched for a run in the fourth. Krul beat out an infield hit and moved to third on Wood’s screaming double to left-center field. One out later, Truell’s RBI groundout to second plated Krul to bring Oswego White to within 6-5.
Krul retired the side in order, with two strikeouts, in the bottom of the fourth. But Connors had a 1-2-3 fifth inning to get Oswego Blue back to the dugout looking to pad its lead.
That’s just what happened. Christian Thompson led off the inning with a line drive that was dropped in center field. Greene blooped a base hit behind third base, and two consecutive walks forced in a run. DeGrenier then drilled a three-run triple just beyond the reach of the hustling right fielder to break the game wide open. Truell later scored on Noah Caroccio’s RBI groundout to second, making the score 11-5.
Curry singled to right field to start the sixth inning for Oswego White. After a strikeout, Krul and Wood walked to load the bases. Oswego Blue called on Kenyon to pitch in relief of Connors. After allowing RBI walks to Stepien and Truell, Kenyon retired Carr on a sacrifice fly to center field. The next batter bounced out to shortstop on a close play at first base to end the game.
