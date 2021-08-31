FULTON — Drivers always say the best way to help themselves in racing is just win, and the points will take care of itself. Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway, Ron Davis III from Memphis, New York, did just that, winning the wildly entertaining 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modified main on Burke’s Do It Best Home Center night.
Davis started the feature in 14th and almost saw disaster strike on a lap 10 restart when he and another competitor locked bumpers and somehow came apart at high speed down the back straightaway on his way to the front.
On a track surface that had two, and three-wide racing throughout the field, Davis, once he reached the top five, battled it out with Andrew Ferguson, Dylan Zacharias, Dave Marcuccilli and Jeff Taylor.
During the race, the entire distance felt like the saying “All gas, no brakes,” that saw Davis take the lead on lap 24 after hounding leader Ferguson for a number of laps. Once out front, Davis drove away for his third win of the year at the speedway. Marcuccilli came from 18th to finish in second. Tim Sears Jr., who came from the back of the field after another competitor got into him spinning him out, finished third. Taylor crossed the finish line in fourth, and Ferguson, who was impressive leading a lot of laps, finished fifth.
With the victory, Davis sets himself with the point lead coming into Championship Night on Saturday.
Larry Wight, who is second in points only 15 behind Davis, and Tim Sears Jr., who is 31 points out of first, are platinum drivers on the Super DIRTcar Series, where they have the Mr. Dirt Track U.S.A. series race Saturday night at the Lebanon Valley Speedway.
SPORTSMAN
The first 25-lap Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature saw Steve Marshall lead the opening six laps before Mike Root would take over the top spot in a close side-by-side battle with Marshall.
Root led the tight battle at the front when the yellow flag waved on lap 14. On the restart, Root’s car pushed in turns one and two allowing Andrew Buff to shoot from third place to be scored the new leader.
Once out front, Buff cruised to his second win of the year. Jeff Prentice, who was in the lead battle all race long finished second. Marshall, getting used to a new car finished a strong third. Cody Manitta and Richard Murtaugh completed the top-five.
Chris Bonoffski took the lead at the drop of the green in the second sportsman feature leading the opening four laps before Kyle Devendorf took the lead by inches at the flag stand on lap 5.
After moving into second, Chris Mackey set sights on leader Devendorf. After a tight fight for the lead, Mackey finally took over the lead on lap 11 and then looked to run away and hide from the field. Matt Janczuk had other ideas.
Janczuk, the point leader and six-time feature winner, threw everything he had at Mackey lap after lap. In the end, Mackey’s experience paid off as he outran Janzcuk to the checkers. Kyle Devendorf finished in third. Rachel Zacharias crossed the finish line in fourth, and early leader Chris Bonoffski came in fifth.
NOVICE SPORTSMAN
The E&V Energy Novice Sportsman put on an entertaining battle for the win and raced nothing like a learning division.
Austin Cooper and Brianna Murtaugh swapped the lead back and forth with Savannah Laflair right there waiting for any mistake by the top two. When the checkers waved, Cooper picked up his first career win in the division. Murtaugh crossed the finish line in second. Buddy Leathley came from sixth to finish third. Laflair finished in fifth.
DEMO DERBIES
A pair of wild Demolition Derbies were run with Rob Hartman from Booneville taking the $1,000-to-win Chain & Bang while Freddy White of Fulton took the win on the $750-to-win Junkyard Run.
UPCOMING
The 2021 season of weekly racing is coming to a close at Fulton Speedway with Dot Foods presenting Championship Night on Saturday to crown division champions.
Doing battle on the “Highbanks” will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifeds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, and the E&V Energy Novice.
The Winged Warriors of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will also be racing.
Pit admission opens at 4 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Racing starts at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit fultonspeedway.com.
