FULTON — Three-wide night at Fulton Speedway on Saturday saw a great crowd and a big win by Ron Davis III in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds.
Fresh off his Friday win in the DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds at Brewerton Speedway, Davis rode that momentum to a win in Saturday’s 35-lap feature at Fulton.
Davis grabbed the lead on lap 4 with a spectacular move, driving between the first- and second-place cars exiting turn 4. Once in front, he drove away from the field, building up a lead of more than four seconds.
He eventually caught the back of the field. With Davis in traffic lap after lap, Larry Wight caught up to him and they put on a great race for the lead until lap 31. That’s when a lapped car got into the side of Wight, sending him to the pits with a flat tire.
When racing resumed, Davis outran Dave Marcuccilli and Pat Ward to the checkers. Michael Maresca and Bob Henry Jr. completed the top five.
Other winners on Syracuse Haulers and Compass Credit Union Three-Wide Night were Matt Janczuk and Josh Livingston (Sportsman), Chad Homan (Late Models), and Teddy Clayton (Novice Sportsman).
The first Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman 25-lap three-wide feature saw Richie Riggs, Dorian Wahdan, and Tony Finch all lead laps in the early going.
While Finch was out front, Matt Janczuk, who started outside the top 10, was working his way toward the front, setting up a battle between himself and Finch.
With 10 laps remaining, Finch and Janczuk raced bumper to bumper and side by side with Janczuk making the winning pass on lap 22 for his third win of the year. Finch held on to second with Chris Mackey, Dave Moyer and Amy Holland finishing third through fifth.
In the second Sportsman feature, Rachel Zacharias led the opening 4 laps before Joe Kline drove off the bottom groove and into the lead.
On lap 7, Josh Livingston took the lead and kept it the rest of the way for his second victory of the year.
Joe Kline, Tyler Corcoran, Andrew Buff, and Tyler Murray completed the top five.
The 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Model feature saw Max Hill lead the opening 12 laps before points leader Chad Homan passed him for the point.
Just when it looked like Homan would cruise to the win, Chris Fleming had other ideas. Over the last handful of laps, they put on an exciting battle before Homan secured his third win of the season. David Pangrazio, Sean Beardsley, and Hill finished third through fifth.
In the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman 15-lap feature, Jacob Dupra led the opening 6 laps when Teddy Clayton drove into the lead. A yellow flag on lap 12 bunched the field, setting up a shootout to the checkers. All season, Clayton has knocked on the door to victory lane. Over the final laps, Clayton kicked that door open, outrunning two-time feature winner Brett Sears to the finish. Dupra, David Hackett, and John Morrison completed the top five.
This Saturday, Bowers & Company CPAs and Sheats and Bailey present Family Autograph Night. During intermission, fans will be able to go on the speedway to get up close to all the cars and meet their favorite drivers for photos, autographs, and driver giveaways.
There will be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, plus the first visit of the season for the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.
Pits open at 4 p.m. and the grandstands at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
Fulton Speedway Feature Finishes
June 5 Results
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds (35 laps): Ron Davis III, Dave Marcuccilli, Pat Ward, Michael Maresca, Bob Henry Jr., Tim Sears Jr., Ben Bushaw, Dylan Zacharias, Todd Root, Jackson Gill, Larry Wight, Jason Parkhurst, Nick Krause, Jeff Taylor, Roy Bresnahan, Mike Stanton Jr., Marshall Hurd, Justin Crisafulli, Chris Cunningham, Corey Barker, R.J. Tresidder, Ryan Richardson, Brian Murphy, Joe Shields, C.J. Castelletti.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Matt Janczuk, Tony Finch II, Chris Mackey, Dave Moyer, Amy Holland, Rich Riggs, Cody Manitta, Remington Hamm, Wade Chrisman, Dorian Wahdan, Jeff Prentice, Quinn Wallis, Josh Amodio, Chuck Miller, Chris Bonoffski, Mike Phelps, Buckey Hayes, Tim Gareau, Mike Root, Levi Frink, Matt Richardson, Kelly Smith, Jack Meeks, Mike Button, Brandon Chretien, Teddy Starr, Matt Kitts.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Josh Livingston, Joe Kline, Tyler Corcoran, Andrew Buff, Tyler Murray, Austin Germinio, Rachel Zacharias, Willy Decker Jr., J.J. Courcy, A.J. Miller, Rocky Grosso, Steve Marshall, Tim Devendorf, Jimmy Moyer, Bailey Groves, Ryan Dolbear, Kyle Devendorf, Robert Gage, Kearra Backus, Jake Davis, George Dyer, Brett Draper, Joe Traphagan, Scott Mallette, Andrew Stadlemann, Riley Rogala.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models (20 laps): Chad Homan, Chris Fleming, David Pangrazio, Sean Beardsley, Max Hill, Kevan Cook, Bret Belden, Todd Chapman, Dane Keller Jr., Alan Chapman, Dave Moyer.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Teddy Clayton, Brett Sears, Jacob Dupra, David Hackett, John Morrison, Savannah Laflair, Buddy Leathley, Jason Lopes, Scott Kline, Austin Cooper, Jason Breezee.
