FULTON — Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway was a night Dave Marcuccilli and his race team will be talking about for a long time as he swept a pair of 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modified features on Ferris Mowers night.
In the first feature, Marcuccilli started 12th and worked his way into the top five and then into second before the halfway point. When Marcuccilli moved into second, he quickly started to cut into Jeff Sykes’ big lead, running him down and making the winning pass on lap 18. Once out front Marcuccilli drove away from the field straight into victory lane.
Back on June 19, seven laps were completed in the 35-lap modified feature before heavy rains moved in over the speedway postponing the completion of the race until Friday.
Coming off the momentum of his win earlier in night, Marcuccilli walked away from the rest of the field winning by almost three seconds at the checkered flag over points leader Ron Davis III.
Matt Janczuk won the first 25-lap Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature with Tim Devendorf winning his first career sportsman race in the second feature. The first feature finish is pending tech before being made official.
Other feature winners were Chad Homan (Late Models), Jason Breezee (Novice Sportsman), and Amy Holland (First Woman of Fulton Sportsman Dash).
The first Modified 35-lap feature saw Sykes grab the lead and bolt out to a straightaway lead on lap 5. Behind Sykes, a blanket could have been thrown over Mike Stanton Jr., Corey Barker, Lucas Fuller as they battled for second, third and fourth with Todd Root not far behind them.
Sykes built up big leads twice before quick cautions erased them. The racing behind him was two- and three-wide throughout the field.
With 15 laps showing on the scoring tower, Sykes was still in control of the race as Marcuccilli, Bob Henry Jr., and Ron Davis III looked for a way to close in on Sykes.
Marcuccilli was the fastest car on the track and he ran down Sykes. On lap 18, Marcuccilli found the speed he needed at the top of the speedway driving into the lead.
Once out front, nobody seriously challenged Marcuccilli the rest of the race picking up the popular win. Henry Jr., Sykes, Tim Sears Jr., and Davis completed the top five.
The June 19 holdover feature that had seven laps complete saw Marcuccilli take total command of the race when it went back to green.
With 15 laps complete, Marcuccilli had built up a straightaway lead while Marshall Hurd, Todd Root, Davis, and Larry Wight raced for second through fifth.
Marcuccilli led by almost five seconds with 10 laps to go. Hurd, Davis, Root and Wight still ran in the top five.
Over the final laps and no yellows, Marcuccilli cruised to his second win of the night. Points leader Davis, Hurd, Root, and Wight finished second through fifth.
The first 25-lap Sportsman feature saw Mike Button lead the opening two laps before Wade Chrisman took over the lead.
On lap 10, Chrisman put distance between himself and the three-car battle behind where Willy Decker Jr., Button and Richard Murtaugh were battling very closely.
With 10 laps remaining, Chrisman still led but Murtaugh cut his lead down to a couple car lengths. Button and Matt Janczuk, who started 18th, were still in the hunt for the win.
A yellow flag on lap 19 and lap 23 tightened the field up for a shootout to the finish.
On the final lap, Janczuk got a great run on the bottom of the speedway pulling even with Wade Chrisman and then beating him to the checkers by 0.657 of a second. Murtaugh, Decker Jr., and Button finished third through fifth.
The sportsman feature No. 1 finish isn’t official until further tech.
The second 25-lap Sportsman feature saw Edward Lukas lead the opening lap before a caution. On the restart Tim Devendorf was quick on the topside of the speedway taking over the top spot.
With 10 laps showing on the scoring tower, Devendorf and Lukas run bumper-to-bumper and side-by-side in an exciting fight for the lead. Quinn Wallis, Rachel Zacharias, and Mike Phelps weren’t far behind waiting for any mistake by the top two.
Devendorf put a few cars lengths between himself and Lukas with Wallis fast gaining on the top-two. Zacharias and Phelps were still in the battle.
Devendorf, Lukas, and Wallis were putting on a show for the fans as they slugged it out for the lead until a yellow flag on lap 23.
Devendorf got a great restart and that was the difference in the race as he collected his first career feature win at the speedway. Wallis, Lukas, Phelps, and Zacharias finished second through fifth.
The Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models took the roofs off Saturday night for their 20-lap topless feature.
Bret Belden grabbed the lead at the drop of the green and opened an almost straightaway lead on lap 5. Behind Belden, Harry Halliday and Chad Homan were in a tight fight for second and third with Kevan Cook and Sean Beardsley showing on the scoring tower.
When the race reached halfway Belden still led with Homan cutting his lead in half, with Halliday, Beardsley and Cook still racing in the top five.
A caution on lap 11 slowed the pace. When the field went back to green, it took Homan a couple of laps to take the lead and pull away from the field and go under the checkered flag for his seventh win of the year winning by 3.9 seconds. Halliday, Fleming, Belden, and Beardsley completed the top five.
Jason Breezee led every lap of the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature. Breezee had to hold off a final lap, turn three and four side-by-side drag race to the checkered flag over Jason Doty. Mikey Wight, Brianna Murtaugh, and Scott Kline rounded out the top five.
Amy Holland led every lap in the annual Matt Becker’s First Lady of Fulton Sportsman Dash. Zacharias, Brianna Murtaugh, and Courcy finished second through fourth.
