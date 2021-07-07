OSWEGO — The Oswego YMCA Harborfest 5K Run/Walk will take place at 8:30 a.m. July 24 in downtown Oswego to benefit Oswego YMCA programs.
Burritt Motors is returning as a leading sponsor of the event.
“We are very grateful to have the continued support of the Burritt Motors family,” said Trish Levine, Oswego YMCA director of health and wellness. “Rich and Britanee are great supporters of the YMCA, and we appreciate their time, energy, and generosity show to our Y through the years.”
The run/walk will take participants through Oswego’s west side and east side along scenic waterfront areas. Even with the four-day Harborfest event being canceled, it was important for the YMCA to continue with this community event, Levine said.
“The YMCA means so much to so many in the Oswego community,” said Rich Burritt, owner of Burritt Motors. “The Y provides many important programs keeping our community families and youths active and engaged. And a healthy community is a vibrant community, so supporting this event benefits us all.”
Registration is available at the YMCA, 265 W. First St., or online at raceroster.com. There is an entry fee, and there will be no same-day registration.
See www.oswegoymca.org for more details, or call the YMCA at 342-6082.
