OSWEGO — Brian Cummings recorded a hole-in-one while golfing July 1 at Oswego Country Club.
Cummings used a 9-iron to ace the 144-yard 12th hole.
The hole-in-one was witnessed by Steve Bergeron, Ben Frary, and Jeremy Fadden.
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: July 10, 2020 @ 6:19 pm
OSWEGO — Brian Cummings recorded a hole-in-one while golfing July 1 at Oswego Country Club.
Cummings used a 9-iron to ace the 144-yard 12th hole.
The hole-in-one was witnessed by Steve Bergeron, Ben Frary, and Jeremy Fadden.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.